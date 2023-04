CBC

The last time the Toronto Maple Leafs took their first playoff series, Joseph Pentresca wasn't even born. But after nearly two decades, the Leafs are finally headed to the second round of the playoffs. The hockey team beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in overtime Saturday night to take their first round series, sending fans like 18-year-old Pentresca into a frenzy. "This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for us to see this," Pentresca told CBC Toronto. Other fans could be seen scaling a pole in the