Top Plays from Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks
Top Plays from Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks,01/07/2025
Top Plays from Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks,01/07/2025
After a wild shot from Collin Sexton on the other end, Trae Young called game in Salt Lake City.
Larry Nance Jr. injured his hand during Atlanta's win over the Miami Heat on Saturday.
For a half the Knicks were in full control of their NBA Cup game against the Hawks. But Atlanta stormed back with a third-quarter outburst to advance to Las Vegas.
The Bay GC of Shane Lowry, Ludvig Åberg and Wyndham Clark claimed the first match in a runaway.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman preview the College Football Playoff semifinals this week with Notre Dame vs. Penn State on Thursday in the Orange Bowl and Ohio State vs. Texas on Friday in the Cotton Bowl.
Grier also said that Hill did not backtrack on his Sunday comments. Hill, meanwhile, switched his social media avatar to a picture of himself in Dolphins gear.
Feeling overwhelmed by the sheer number of interview requests NFL teams made Monday? Let Yahoo Sports help.
Bradley Beal thrived off the bench against a shorthanded 76ers team as Phoenix secured its first win since Christmas.
The NFL regular season is in the books after a messy Week 18. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to breakdown what you should actually care about from Week 18 for the 2025 fantasy season. In a jam packed show the two also share Yahoo's internal data from the 2024 season to reveal the true 'league winners' this fantasy season. Behrens ends the show by sharing his end of the year fantasy awards including fantasy MVP, bust of the year, sleeper of the year, rookie of the year and many more.
Some Super Bowl matchups are atrocious and unthinkable, some are transcendent and we should only get so lucky.
It's never too early to think about next fantasy football season. Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski take a look at the top-20 fantasy picks for 2025.
Scottie Scheffler injured his palm while preparing dinner on Christmas and needed minor surgery.
The Yahoo Fantasy team shares the lessons they learned in the 2024 NFL season.
When the most compelling element of your regular season’s final week is which chump team is going to chump the hardest, something is definitely off.
The Bengals missed the playoffs after a slow start to the season.
In this episode of Inside Coverage, Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab break down the key moments from Week 18 of the NFL season, offering their take on some of the league’s biggest matchups and the implications for teams heading into the playoffs.
The NFC South title was in doubt until the second half of the early games.
The last time the Broncos were in the playoffs, Peyton Manning was their QB.
Mike Evans has now recorded 11 consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards.
Rodgers entertained what he would do if the Jets move on while he still itches to play. “Would I be willing to play for another team?” Rodgers considered. “The answer is yes.”