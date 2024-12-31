Top Plays from Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets
Brown getting fired brought back painful memories for Malone, who was fired by the Kings in 2015.
Millsap, a 2006 second-round pick, played for the Jazz, Hawks, Nuggets, Nets and 76ers.
Steve Kerr believes the referees should have called a technical foul on Christian Braun after he appeared to call for a timeout his team didn't have.
Denver was a first down away from being able to play for a tie and a playoff berth.
Klubnik led the Tigers to the ACC title and a College Football Playoff appearance in his second full season as a starter.
Gunner Stockton will make his first start for the Bulldogs.
With their contention window wide open, this winter should’ve been the time for Baltimore to make some significant moves to upgrade the roster.
Can the Ducks beat the Buckeyes for a second time this season?
Las Vegas and New York could use a new QB, and both Cam Ward (Miami) and Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) are expected to go early in the draft. Now it's unclear if either will be around by the time those teams pick.
Sadly for the Browns, Garrett's success has coincided with some very bad football teams.
Jayden Daniels led the winning touchdown drive in overtime, while not allowing Atlanta a possession.
The Bills have nothing to play for in Week 18, as well as bigger goals on their mind. Allen is already the betting favorite for MVP, so why should he play next week?
The Giants don't have the inside track for the first pick of the draft anymore.
The Broncos needed a win on Saturday night to clinch a playoff berth in Week 17.
Missouri has won 21 games over the past two seasons.
Drake Maye suffered a concussion in late October against the Jets.
Ward entered the game tied with former Houston QB Case Keenum and now has 158 passing TDs.
Jusuf Nurkić and Naji Marshall got into it on Friday.
The outfielder and 2024 Home Run Derby champ is coming off an extremely successful one-year run with the Dodgers.
Christian and Alexis react to Chelsea’s shock last minute loss to Fulham. Then, Christian and Alexis break down the other Boxing Day fixtures including Liverpool’s win to Leicester City. Later, Christian and Alexis give a few premier league clubs some resolutions for 2025.