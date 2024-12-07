Top Plays from Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz
Top Plays from Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz,12/06/2024
Top Plays from Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz,12/06/2024
Ja Morant missed eight games after a hard fall resulted in a hip injury.
The Lakers have lost seven of their past nine games, dropping them to 10th in the Western Conference standings.
The Ducks are the only undefeated team in the nation at 12-0.
The longtime Cowboys coach is one of the 20 highest-paid coaches in college football.
As the hot stove heats up and the winter meetings begin, here are 5 deals that make sense for both sides.
Jason Fitz & Charles Robinson break dow the Detroit Lions win against the Green Bay Packers and rank both the current and likely head coach openings in the NFL based solely on the team’s QB situation
The Jets had injury news on a trio of stars.
Messi recorded 36 goal contributions in only 19 games for Inter Miami during the 2024 MLS season.
The Yahoo team delivers their most steadfast predictions for Week 14!
College football leaders are already exploring changes to a future playoff format, and a re-examination of the selection process is expected as well as complaints pile up.
In today's edition: Another NHL head coach bites the dust, water polo's unlikely powerhouse, conference championship weekend, the baseball world's annual convention, WNBA expansion draft, and more.
The Oscar-nominated actor will join the show in Atlanta ahead of the SEC title game between Georgia and Texas.
Freeman dealt with the ankle injury throughout the 2024 postseason but still performed spectacularly in the World Series.
Big Baller Brand got an "F" from both the Better Business Bureau and Lonzo Ball.
The former New England Patriots coach has been out of coaching this year. UNC fired Mack Brown before the final game of the regular season.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus delivers an updated look at the NBA rookie landscape.
The former Chiefs offensive coordinator joined UCLA's staff after the school hired Deshaun Foster.
At some point, more is not better, and more than 12 will not be better.
Dominate your Week 14 matchups with all of our fantasy football content, all in one place!
The 2025 Club World Cup draw took place Thursday in Miami.