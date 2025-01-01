Top Plays from Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Top Plays from Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies,12/31/2024
Top Plays from Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies,12/31/2024
On this week's episode of The Big Number, Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine dig deep into a stellar rookie season for Memphis Grizzlies big man Zach Edey. They help paint the picture of why Edey leads the discussion for Rookie of the Year in the NBA.
Ja Morant missed most of last season with a right shoulder injury, too.
Rajaković certainly got his money's worth.
Embiid has only played five games for the Sixers so far this season.
The Nittany Lions are a win away from the national title game.
Washington narrowly missed a 2-point conversion and onside kick recovery in a thrilling Sun Bowl finish.
Allen has started 114 straight games for the Bills dating back to 2018.
Alabama finishes the season at 9-4, failing to win at least 10 games for the first time since 2007.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy break down Saquon Barkley’s historic 2,000-yard season and debate whether the Eagles should let him chase Eric Dickerson’s rushing record. They also recap the Ravens’ dominant win over the Texans, Kyle’s 11.5-sack season milestone, and JD’s playoff-clinching performance for the Commanders. Plus, standout moments from Week 17, playoff implications, and bold predictions for an epic 2025.
Sal Vetri identifies five players who were key to our wins — and downfalls — in the 2024 fantasy football season.
Notre Dame has struggled to keep up with the upper crust of college football in recent years. This year, it's trying to prove that's changed.
The 2024 fantasy season has come and gone and what a season it was. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don attempt to put the first bow on the season and provide the 10 lessons they learned from the 2024 season that they hope to apply in 2025. From the 'year of the RB' to rookie QBs that boomed and bust, the two recap every angle of the fantasy season:
The Lions' offense was good and a defense that has been battered by injuries had a hard time slowing the San Francisco 49ers down, though it came up with a couple of key second-half interceptions.
Texas is the favorite to win the College Football Playoff.
Saturday in the SEC should be a great start to conference play.
Gunner Stockton will make his first start for the Bulldogs.
Denver was a first down away from being able to play for a tie and a playoff berth.
Las Vegas and New York could use a new QB, and both Cam Ward (Miami) and Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) are expected to go early in the draft. Now it's unclear if either will be around by the time those teams pick.
On LeBron James' 40th birthday, we celebrate him with a debate all his own.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon delivers his takes for the final action of Week 17.