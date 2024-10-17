Top Plays from Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets
Top Plays from Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets,10/16/2024
Top Plays from Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets,10/16/2024
The health of Joel Embiid and now Paul George lingers over a 76ers team with high expectations and high anxiety on the cusp of the regular season.
Paul George made his preseason debut for the Philadelphia 76ers, scoring 23 points in 26 minutes.
Edelman played all 12 seasons of his NFL career with the Patriots.
If a defense plays with 12 players in the final two minutes, the clock will now be reset.
Breaking down Washington's biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus previews the Southwest Division ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.
It's already been a wild week, and Week 7 games haven't even kicked off. Let's break things down for the action ahead.
Breaking down Memphis' biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
"It seemed like the USA didn't want to play. It seemed like nobody wanted the ball," former USMNT star DaMarcus Beasley said. "Nobody's up for this moment."
The nominations, voted on by MLB managers and coaches, contain three finalists at each position, including a utility position.
Hunter didn't play at all in the second half of Colorado's loss to Kansas State.
Caroline Fenton & Jason Fitz wrap up Week 7 of college football, review the latest AP rankings, make mid-season Heisman and playoff predictions, and preview the Week 8 slate of games.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 7 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.
Nate Tice & Matt Harmon give their reactions to a HUGE day of news around the NFL before dishing out takeaways from Week 6 through the lens of their top ten power rankings.
Oregon was able to burn four seconds off the clock ahead of the final play of the game by adding a 12th player on the field
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 7 defense rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 7 tight end rankings.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl winner Kyle Van Noy recap their favorite moments from week 3 in the NFL, give their perspective on Antonio Pierce calling out his Raiders players and make their week 4 picks.
How does the College Football Playoff picture look halfway through the 2024 season? On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Delleneger and SI's Pat Forde share which teams in each conference still have a realistic shot of making the playoff field. They discuss implications for big programs like Notre Dame, Oregon, Georgia and the possibility of Boise State receiving a bye.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 7 PPR flex rankings.