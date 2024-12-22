Top Plays from New Orleans Pelicans vs. New York Knicks
Top Plays from New Orleans Pelicans vs. New York Knicks,12/21/2024
Top Plays from New Orleans Pelicans vs. New York Knicks,12/21/2024
Karl-Anthony Towns is a member of the New York Knicks now, but he's still got plenty of fans in Minnesota.
Murray intends to make his return from a broken hand against the Raptors.
The former No. 1 overall pick has dealt with hamstring issues throughout his six-year NBA career.
Carr and Kamara did not practice all week, while Olave was a limited participant.
As the undisputed greatest leadoff hitter of all time who played for 25 seasons, Henderson’s legacy is difficult to distill into any single statistic or highlight. But his stolen-bases record is a good start.
For all the pyrotechnics of the modern offense, the expanded CFP has started off with three games where one team was capable of manhandling the other.
The Longhorns will play Arizona State in the Peach Bowl.
Follow along all Saturday as we cover three CFP games.
The No. 7 Irish will meet the No. 2 Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.
With Cruz and Devin Williams, the Yankees have added two major arms to their bullpen.
The first game of the 12-team College Football Playoff era is in the books.
Johnson, who was traded to Baltimore in October, was originally suspended for 'conduct detrimental to the team' after refusing to enter the game.
The Yahoo team delivers their most steadfast predictions for Week 16 fantasy football.
New York's new big man has helped power one of the best offenses in the NBA.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri offers his key findings that will lead you a victory in Week 16.
Here's how much teams can cash in for winning the CFP.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 16.
In this week’s action-packed episode of Football 301, hosts Nate Tice and Charles McDonald deep dive into the best matchups of Week 16, including a full breakdown of the weekend’s slop watch games and heavyweight matchups.
While 2024 was an incredible year in sports, it was also one that saw the deaths of so many legends — some beloved, some polarizing, but all who undoubtedly made their mark on sports history.
Okoro is Cleveland's defensive stopper and a 49% 3-point shooter this season.