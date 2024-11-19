Top Plays from Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Top Plays from Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers,11/18/2024
Cleveland's a win away from tying the fourth-best start in NBA history.
The Sixers' season may be cursed.
Paul George will miss the Philadelphia 76ers' first two road games due to a bone bruise in his left knee.
In the NFC, essentially three playoff spots remain up for grabs with six teams vying for them.
Just 31 teams have been eliminated from bowl contention.
Daniel Jones' Giants career is likely over.
Yes, the game-winning field goal attempt was blocked. That shouldn't distract Chicago from encouraging signs in its first game post-Shane Waldron.
Week 11's Sunday slate is in the books and there were performances and injuries that will have long term fantasy implications. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to breakdown all the action and place the games in three categories: Games we care about the most, games we sort of care about and games that could have been an email.
The Patrick Mahomes-Josh Allen rivalry saw a legendary chapter written on Sunday.
A group of tight ends who are only started in the most dire of circumstances showed out in Week 11. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts breaks down their performances.
The Seahawks snapped a six-game losing skid against the 49ers on Sunday afternoon.
Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense came alive, but a late special teams error prevented them from snapping the losing streak against their bitter rival.
The Cougars' undefeated season ended on Saturday night.
The 98-yard touchdown pass was the longest offensive play in the NFL season, but it wasn't the longest play in Titans history.
Callahan was incensed after a clean hit to the chest on a would-be fourth-down stop instead resulted in a fresh set of downs for the Vikings.
The Cougars failed to score a second-half touchdown.
The Gators are 5-5 and have a game vs. 1-9 Florida State to end the season.
Klubnik dashed to the end zone with 1:16 to go.
Georgia kept its playoff hopes alive with a big win over Tennessee.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 11.