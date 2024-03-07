Top Plays from Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings

The decision marks the fifth time that the central bank has held its key rate at 5 per cent.
Iowa Hawkeyes college basketball star Caitlin Clark has officially declared for the WNBA draft. Her potential WNBA salary will shock you.
Reflecting on his time as Kelce's trainer, Joe O'Pella wrote that "what this man has meant to me and now my family over the past decade plus is nearly indescribable"
Joy Behar is the last OG co-host on The View, still standing since the daytime talk show premiered on ABC in 1997. As the co-hosts discussed news that Jason Kelce was retiring from the NFL, Behar opened up about leaving the show at some point and what she would miss the most. “He sounds more …
Players continue to fail to address the OWGR’s main reason for not granting LIV points in the first place.
The couple tied the knot in April 2022 and share two sons, Tatum and River
Saban retired Jan. 10 after 17 seasons and six national titles at Alabama.
Now that LIV has given up on OWGR points, here's how far players have fallen in the ranking since they joined.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Kelce brothers showed up for their own giveaway. No, Taylor Swift wasn't with them. Cleveland-born Travis and Jason Kelce were both in attendance Tuesday night as the Cavaliers paid tribute to the NFL stars with a souvenir bobblehead depicting them in Cavs jerseys and holding basketballs. The Kelces were treated to a memorable performance by the Cavs, who rallied from 22 points down in the fourth quarter to stun the Boston Celtics 105-104 and end the NBA's longest winning st
Travis Kelce is back on the road to reunite with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, in Singapore, TMZ reported. Here, details on his new travel plans.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics and their design teams released renderings Tuesday of the club's planned $1.5 billion stadium in Las Vegas that show five overlapping layers with a similar look to the famous Sydney Opera House. The A's hope to move into that 33,000-seat domed stadium in 2028, depending mostly on the construction timeline. A glass window beyond the outfield provides an outdoor feel with views of the Las Vegas Strip. Also included is an 18,000-square-foot video board, which
Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic had recently pulled Javon Freeman-Liberty aside for a one-on-one conversation to tell the rookie guard to stay ready. Zion Williamson had 16 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in a dominant performance to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a 139-98 rout of Toronto on Tuesday, for the most lopsided home loss in Raptors history. Freeman-Liberty's 13 points, three rebounds, and one assist in nearly 18 minutes of play were all career highs in just his fo
'Voice' judge John Legend shared if he had to coach with another artist, he'd pick former judge Kelly Clarkson — and boy did she have the best response!
Onlookers have likened it something out of Star Wars, while others just think it’s plain ugly. But a leading cycling team hopes that its futuristic-looking new helmet will lead to a “big improvement” in time trial performance.
The Florida Panthers are fortifying their forward depth ahead of another push for a Stanley Cup.
Kelce shared that he had some help watching over his daughters on the latest episode of his 'New Heights' podcast with brother Travis
The Dutchman’s future at Red Bull is in the spotlight after his father Jos Verstappen called on team principal Christian Horner to be dismissed.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Phoenix Suns' overtime win over the Denver Nuggets.
The FIA said Tuesday that its compliance officer has received two complaints “detailing potential allegations involving certain members of its governing body" in seeming reference to whistleblower claims against the president of Formula 1's governing body. The BBC reported this week that FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem allegedly intervened to overturn a penalty given to Fernando Alonso at last year's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. A second BBC report says the same whistleblower also claims Ben Sulayem told officials not to certify the Las Vegas circuit for its high-profile race last November.
Heat’s Robinson at his best as a starter.