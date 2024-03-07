Top Plays from Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings

The Canadian Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Kelce brothers showed up for their own giveaway. No, Taylor Swift wasn't with them. Cleveland-born Travis and Jason Kelce were both in attendance Tuesday night as the Cavaliers paid tribute to the NFL stars with a souvenir bobblehead depicting them in Cavs jerseys and holding basketballs. The Kelces were treated to a memorable performance by the Cavs, who rallied from 22 points down in the fourth quarter to stun the Boston Celtics 105-104 and end the NBA's longest winning st