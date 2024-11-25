Top Plays from Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards
Victor Wembanyama drained eight 3-pointers in the win for the Spurs on Wednesday.
Here's what you need to know for Year 2 of the NBA Cup.
Joel Embiid is still recovering from a knee injury, and has yet to make his debut with the 76ers this season.
The Hoosiers fell five spots after the 38-15 loss.
The Eagles have been on a tear, winning their last six games, while the Rams have won four of their last five.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Week 12s top fantasy storylines, including a pair of rookie QBs coming through with big games.
The NFL will surely be displeased with a Coby Bryant celebration that the Seahawks celebrated on social media.
In a classic case of "somebody had to win this one," Tennessee outran Houston for an ugly victory.
Does anyone actually want to make the College Football Playoff? On this week's overreaction show, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss the collapse by SEC and Big 12 teams in contention to make the college football playoff.
Four top-15 teams lost in Week 13. Some conference races were simplified. Others got more complicated.
Six of the 14 teams in the conference have already made coaching changes.
Caroline Fenton and Jason Fitz break down the biggest games of the weekend and explain how each major win or loss impacts the conference title races as well as the expanded 12 team playoffs.
Ohio State broke the game open in the second and third quarters to end Indiana's undefeated season.
Like Navy, Army was no match for Notre Dame.
Alabama was overmatched all night. Are the Tide now out of the playoff?
Arizona State is now in prime position to make the Big 12 title game.
The Rebels' ineffectiveness in the red zone and inability to convert on fourth downs were their undoing.
Purdy's shoulder soreness is serious enough that he won't play against the Packers.
The former No. 1 overall pick has dealt with hamstring issues throughout his six-year NBA career.
D.J. Humphries could be a huge pickup for the Chiefs.