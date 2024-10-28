Top Plays from Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers
Top Plays from Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers,10/27/2024
The Clippers are working to “find the best situation” for P.J. Tucker, who will remain away from the team ahead of the season.
Kawhi Leonard plans to play in the Clippers' season opener. But as usual in matters of his health, it's not a certainty that he will.
Stephen Curry hopped off the court and directly into the tunnel on Sunday night after rolling his left ankle while trying to set a screen.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don gives his thoughts on all of Sunday's Week 8 results.
Christian Kirk landed directly on his left shoulder while trying to make a catch late in their loss to the Packers on Sunday.
The 49ers have had their struggles too, but got back to 4-4 with the win. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are going the other way.
The Buffaloes are ranked for the first time since Week 4 of the 2023 season.
Bozeman was flagged for protecting his quarterback from a cheap shot by Saints DL Nathan Shepherd that could have injured Herbert — an offsetting penalty that doesn't quite seem fair.
Sunday featured the first meeting between the first two picks of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Sunday's fantasy highs and lows, including Jameis Winston breathing new life into the Browns.
Reddick went from third to first on the final lap.
A crucial battle for the NFC South lead once again came down to the final seconds.
Daniels and Noah Brown were the heroes for the Commanders.
Green Bay went on to win 30-27 on a last-second field goal, with Love replaced by Malik Willis.
The Jaguars punter had what could be the punt of the year, booming a 73-yard kick that pinned the Packers back at their 2-yard line.
Rice is 2-6 after making bowl games in each of the past two seasons.
A very close call for Atlanta's Pitts as he appeared to ease up heading into the end zone.
There are just five weeks remaining in the regular season.
The playoff race tightened considerably with some wild Saturday night results.
Quinn Ewers threw three first-half TD passes.