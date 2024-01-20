Top Plays from Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
After the Chicago Bulls' win over the Toronto Raptors, Bruce Brown discussed his debut for his new team.
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is no stranger to a McDonald's drive-thru, as evidenced by a recent photo. But what, exactly, is his go-to order?
Following through on a warning earlier this month, Authentic Brands Group has revoked Sports Illustrated‘s license to publish due to a missed payment. As a result of the move, the entire staff of the 70-year-old print and online publication was notified on Friday that their jobs were being eliminated. “We appreciate the work and efforts …
TORONTO (AP) — Raptors president Masai Ujiri said Thursday that the health status of former Toronto center Christian Koloko “is in the hands of the NBA.” Later Thursday, Shams Charania of the Athletic reported that Koloko is suffering from a blood clot issue and has been referred to the league’s Fitness-to-Play panel, preventing him from playing for or practicing with an NBA team. The 23-year-old Koloko was waived Wednesday after the Raptors traded Pascal Siakam to Indiana in exchange for three
Tyrrell Hatton has emerged as LIV Golf’s primary target after Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard rejected offers from the Saudi-funded circuit.
The Hurricanes have added a goalie with 51 games of NHL experience to back up Antti Raanta, ostensibly until Pyotr Kochetkov returns from concussion protocol.
Bills Mafia answered the call. The Bills said hundreds of shovelers showed up ready to help clear the stadium. The team said it is overwhelmed by the support.
Carlos Alcaraz comfortably reaches the Australian Open fourth round for the first time after opponent Shang Juncheng of China retires with injury.
Jennifer Botterill caused a dust-up in the hockey world when she challenged her co-commentator's views on the game’s revenge culture live on television. The hockey analyst talked to The National’s Ian Hanomansing about the reaction to viral discussion and what it’s like to shake up norms in the male-dominated sport.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis couldn't prevent the Lakers from being outworked and outscored in the second half of a 130-112 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.
NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Cashman apologized to Marcus Stroman over 2019 remarks by the Yankees general manager before New York negotiated a $37 million, two-year contract with the 32-year-old right-hander. Cashman discussed trading for Stroman with Toronto before the Blue Jays dealt the pitcher to the New York Mets in July 2019. “We were interested in Stroman but we didn’t think he would be a difference-maker,” Cashman told Yahoo Sports in 2019. “We felt he would be in our bullpen in the postseason
Ahead of the Bills’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo has asked for more volunteers to help clear the stadium of snow “to provide a safe venue” for Sunday.
As camera lenses focused on Premier League managers at the start of the season, it was a fair question from football reporters to ask to what extent the Saudi Pro League was rivalling European competitions. Pep Guardiola had just lost Riyad Mahrez, a key member of his Treble-winning team, to Al-Ahli and Aymeric Laporte would soon join Al-Nassr.