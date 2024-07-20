Top Plays from Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers
Top Plays from Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers,07/20/2024
Top Plays from Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers,07/20/2024
Atkinson's previous NBA head coaching job was with the Nets from 2016-20.
With the Olympics kicking off next week, USA Basketball Women's Olympic Team will take on the WNBA All-Stars on Saturday in preparation for the Paris Games.
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa went on the 10-day injured list with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. He sat out the 2024 All-Star Game with the injury.
Billy Horschel will be searching for his first major championship win on Sunday in Scotland.
Several players took advantage of briefly benign conditions at Royal Troon, but the weather bit back as the leaders teed off.
Nadal's last title came at the 2022 French Open when he defeated Casper Ruud.
McCarthy, who led Michigan to a national title last season, was selected 10th overall by the Vikings in the 2024 NFL draft.
Wyndham Clark's shot from the rough went two yards. Really.
Thousands of fans were denied entry to the Copa América final.
Once again struggling at a major, Tiger Woods summons up all the old familiar questions.
The U.S. Open's two stars didn't have as much success to start the Open Championship.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman recap all the action from the 2024 MLB All-Star Game and the Home Run Derby live on the field from Globe Life Field in Texas.
The generic American League and National League uniforms for the MLB All-Star Game are not a popular look. Bryce Harper is among those hoping MLB goes back to individual team uniforms.
Vincent Goodwill and Isis “Ice” Young discuss Team USA men’s basketball, recap Bronny’s Summer League performance and hand out some WNBA midseason awards.
It's Bijan Robinson vs. Breece Hall in our latest fantasy football draft debate!
Bazzana is the first player from Australia to go No. 1 overall in the MLB Draft.
Amid the MLB All-Star break, Fred Zinkie highlights several players who dominated the first half of the 2024 fantasy season.
The Target Center sounded at times like a Fever home game on Sunday as Indiana posted its eighth win in 12 games.
Spain, the best team of Euro 2024 by a relatively wide margin, beat England in Sunday's final on Mikel Oyarzabal's dramatic 86th-minute winner.
Will 2024 be the last season in Cincinnati for Tee Higgins?