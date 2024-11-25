Top Plays from Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors
Cleveland's perfect start is no more, and the championship path runs through Boston until another team proves otherwise.
Here's a rundown of how Cleveland has gotten off to an undefeated start.
The Cavaliers are now just the eighth team in NBA history to start 12-0 or better.
Let's take a deeper dive into Cleveland's undefeated start to determine whether trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
Gay is one of four players — along with Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James and Chris Paul — to average 10 or more points between 2006-07 and 2020-21.
The Eagles have been on a tear, winning their last six games, while the Rams have won four of their last five.
Williams played his best game against one of the league's toughest defenses. Changes are coming to Chicago. The franchise QB is set.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Week 12s top fantasy storylines, including a pair of rookie QBs coming through with big games.
The NFL will surely be displeased with a Coby Bryant celebration that the Seahawks celebrated on social media.
Auburn was also fined for its fans storming the field.
The Packers looked the part of a playoff team in a comfortable win over the 49ers
In a classic case of "somebody had to win this one," Tennessee outran Houston for an ugly victory.
Four top-15 teams lost in Week 13. Some conference races were simplified. Others got more complicated.
The College Football Playoff picture is murkier than ever after a chaotic Saturday of action.
Alabama was overmatched all night. Are the Tide now out of the playoff?
Ohio State broke the game open in the second and third quarters to end Indiana's undefeated season.
The Browns and Steelers found themselves in a sudden blizzard.
Purdy's shoulder soreness is serious enough that he won't play against the Packers.
Embiid has played in only four games for the Sixers so far due to knee management and suspension.
Browns fans finally had something to be happy about on Thursday amid an otherwise miserable season.