Top Plays from Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs
The outfielder and 2024 Home Run Derby champ is coming off an extremely successful one-year run with the Dodgers.
Hurts has not practiced this week after being in concussion protocol following a tackle in Sunday's loss to the Commanders.
The Sacramento Kings fired head coach Mike Brown, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Friday. The Kings are currently on a five-game losing streak.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 17.
Let's take a look at which teams are in need of making a move, and how they should approach the trade deadline.
Let's dig into the action on Christmas Day.
Plus, if you want a little extra personnel drama, this marks the first time that Washington’s Dan Quinn will face Atlanta as a head coach since the Falcons fired him in 2018.
Betts provided a profane footnote to the most bizarre moment of the 2024 World Series.
After thinking that they had won twice already, the Rockets won for good after a sixth overtime.
Anyone watching Thursday night’s game knows that neither team can be pleased with what they saw from their quarterback.
Our experts weigh some of the options still available for MLB teams in the infield, outfield and starting rotation.
It's the last "Thursday Night Football" matchup of the year — what's in store for fantasy football managers? Mo Castillo goes to the tale of the tape for Seahawks-Bears.
Three playoff spots and four division crowns could be claimed this weekend.
Anthony Davis stepped wrong in the lane and rolled his ankle hard on Wednesday night in San Francisco.
Diontae Johnson won't make his Texans debut on Christmas Day.
Lamar Jackson broke a record and made his MVP case on Christmas.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 PPR rankings for fantasy football.
The Raiders are currently projected to have the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL Draft next spring.
It was an incredible year in sports, which means 2024 saw a plethora of iconic images from around the world that captured the biggest moments from the Olympics, the Super Bowl and much more. Check out 10 of the best below:
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 PPR running back rankings.