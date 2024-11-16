Top Plays from Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards
Top Plays from Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards,11/15/2024
Top Plays from Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards,11/15/2024
Victor Wembanyama drained eight 3-pointers in the win for the Spurs on Wednesday.
Dyson Daniels spent his first two seasons with the Pelicans, though he was traded to Atlanta earlier this year.
Jalen Johnson's new deal with the Hawks is fully guaranteed.
The Sixers will start their season without their two biggest stars on the floor.
Iamaleava missed the second half of the Vols' win over Mississippi State in Week 11. He's set to start on Saturday night.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson made it clear the NFC East runs through Philly, which looks like the case this season even if it hasn't always been the case in the recent past.
The Dodgers have been interested in Adames and even with Mookie Betts moving back to the infield, Adames would make sense in L.A. Other teams that could make a run at him include the Giants and Braves.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman are joined by ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan as they discuss which teams intrigue them the most this offseason before making their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
The Yahoo team delivers their most steadfast predictions for Week 11.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri delivers his keys to victory for Week 11.
The Giants didn't want to pay Barkley, so their division rivals were happy to swoop in to add the playmaking running back. On Thursday, he made all the difference in a win over the Commanders.
Welcome to our weekend preview show where we get you ready with everything you need to know heading into Sunday and Monday's action. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share 3 burning fantasy questions he wants answered in Week 11. Behrens also shares the three matchups he has his eye on in Week 11 that will have the most fantasy ramifications.
Here's a look at Week 11 of the NFL season from a betting perspective.
Butker had surgery to trim the meniscus in his left knee
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald kick off this monster episode by previewing the biggest matchups of an enticing Week 11 slate of NFL games by giving one (or two or three) things to watch in each. Later, Nate is joined by the Athletic's draft guru himself Dane Brugler to deep dive on the 2025 NFL Draft. The duo give strengths and weaknesses of the class and favorite players at each position before diving into their latest big boards and comparing key prospects to keep an eye on.
While the MLS plays many of its games on subscription television, the NWSL is putting its playoffs on good, old-fashioned network TV.
We'll take you through all of the court designs with a quick verdict that we can't promise will be serious.
Tennessee looks to stay on its clear path to the playoff, while Georgia needs a victory just to stay alive.
Are your lineups in need of some assistance? Consider one of these Week 11 sleepers from fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski.
Beware of these six players with fantasy football bust potential in Week 11!