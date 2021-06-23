Too many guards a good problem for the Raptors after draft lottery
With the No. 4 pick in the NBA draft, there's a strong chance the Raptors will take either Jalen Green or Jalen Suggs. While adding another guard is not the most efficient roster building strategy for Toronto, William Lou argues it makes to also hold onto Gary Trent Jr. as guards who can score will always hold value when you need it.