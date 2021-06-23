Too many guards a good problem for the Raptors after draft lottery

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. was scratched from the Atlanta Braves' lineup Wednesday night against the New York Mets because of lower back tightness. The 23-year-old star was removed not long before batting practice at Citi Field. “Came in today, his back was stiff. So they’re going to work on him and be kind of a day-to-day thing,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “I think just probably the wear and tear. You know, sometimes I think we get in these different hotels and things like that an