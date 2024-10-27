Tobias Harris with a 2-pointer vs the Boston Celtics
The Pistons might still be the Pistons.
There’s no championship hangover in Boston.
Former NBA Coach of the Year Monty Williams will coach his sons in high school while being paid the remaining $65 million from his contract with the Detroit Pistons.
Breaking down Detroit's biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
Allar was replaced by Beau Pribula.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel reached the second-most touchdown passes in NCAA history in the Ducks' win over Illinois.
The Dodgers' first baseman echoed Kirk Gibson, delivering his first home run of this postseason in epic fashion.
The Dodgers won Game 1 in the most dramatic fashion.
Evan Phillips is out for the Dodgers, and Jon Berti is out for the Yankees, with Nestor Cortes back in the rotation for New York.
We may say this isn’t a game that’s about quarterback money, but when it’s over, take a walk through the fan base of whichever quarterback loses this game.
We take our annual trip too close to the sun, where the Spurs sensation is ready to dominate like never before.
Kevin O'Connor and Tom Haberstroh react to the first few nights of the NBA season with a game of "Fact, Fiction or Fantasy."
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss all the action from the Champions League before welcoming Bradley Wright-Phillips to talk about the MLS playoffs, having Ian Wright as a father, and his infamous raps.
The Rams have been shorthanded on offense most of the season.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss two underrated Big Ten matchups in Week 9. They unpack the headlines for Wisconsin vs. Penn State and Michigan vs. Michigan State.
Don't expect to see Shohei Ohtani come out of the bullpen if the Dodgers are in a tight spot in the World Series.
Paul George will miss the Philadelphia 76ers' first two road games due to a bone bruise in his left knee.
The Cincinnati Reds and Pete Rose's family will hold a visitation for baseball's all-time hits leader at Great American Ball Park.
Miami is a perfect 7-0, but the Hurricanes have yet to play a ranked team and have needed every crucial call to break their way to get there.
Midway through his second year, Deion Sanders has transformed Colorado from a 1-11 joke into a team in contention for the College Football Playoff.