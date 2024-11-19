TNT to air Big 12 football and basketball games as a part of NBA Settlement | Yahoo Finance Sports Report

Joe Pompliano and Yahoo Sports contributor Ross Dellenger react to TNT receiving the rights to Big 12 football and basketball games as a part of their settlement with the NBA. Make sure to tune in to Joe Pompliano's Yahoo Finance Sports Report on Thursdays at 5:00 PM wherever you get your podcasts.

Video Transcript

The NBA and Warner Brothers were run in a lawsuit over matching rights and their ability to match Amazon's deal for the NBA rights, but as part of this settlement that got approved this week, some college football and college basketball games are also changing hands.

Ross, can you just explain a little bit what's happening here and why this is coming out of an NBA lawsuit?

Yeah, that's right.

It's kind of an overshadowed piece of the NCA NBA uh settlement, uh, situation is that the Big 12 uh is involved and, uh, basically, um, Warner Brothers, uh, Discovery and TNT sports in general will Have, uh, we'll get sub license from ESPN 13 Big 12 football games, uh, every year starting next fall, and we'll get 15 men's basketball games starting not this coming season but but next season.

Uh, it's sort of uh described to me as a a network trade involved in The fact that ESPN will now get the, the TNT show inside, uh, inside the NBA and I'll be able to air that show.

So, uh, it was, uh, certainly for the Big 12 side, for the college sports side, it's, it's huge because the conference moves games that were football games that were, uh, scheduled for streaming only on ESPN Plus to now a linear carrier.

On TNT or TBS they'll they'll air potentially on both.

Uh, we don't exactly know, and we don't know kickoff times quite yet either, but 10 of the 13 football games will be conference matchups, so be be pretty big games, but they will be down probably on the pecking order.

Fox and ESPN will continue to get their picks of uh Big 12 games every week, the first picks.

Uh, and, and then, and, and no, from what I understand, no content from Fox and ESPN on their linear platforms will be reduced.

So this is like just like an extra game, an extra third tier game that would normally go to streaming is now going to be on Linear with TNT.