Timberwolves vs Rockets Game Highlights

The Timberwolves end the game on a 20-4 run and win on an Anthony Edwards game winning 3PM with 23.2 seconds remaining, as they defeated the Rockets, 113-112. Timberwolves Top Performers Julius Randle – 27 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 5 3PM Anthony Edwards – 24 points, 5 rebounds, 4 3PM Donte DiVincenzo – 22 points, 6 3PM (both season-highs) Rockets Top Performers Alperen Sengun – 38 points (season-high), 12 rebounds Amen Thompson – 20 points, 11 rebounds The Timberwolves improve to 16-14 The Rockets fall to 21-10 Notable Stats Alperen Sengun has recorded his 10th career 30+ point, 10+ rebound game, joining Hakeem Olajuwon as the only Rockets players with as many such games before turning 23 years old