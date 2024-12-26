Timberwolves vs Mavericks Game Highlights
The Timberwolves hold off the Mavericks 4th quarter comeback, to win, 105-99.
Luka Dončić went down with a noncontact leg injury in the first half of Wednesday's contest in Dallas.
LeBron has scored a combined 22 points in his past two games.
Patrick Mahomes threw three TDs, and Kansas City also had five sacks and forced two turnovers while clinching home-field advantage in their quest to win a third straight Super Bowl.
Edwards has been fined three times in the past five weeks, totaling $135,000.
It was an incredible year in sports, which means 2024 saw a plethora of iconic images from around the world that captured the biggest moments from the Olympics, the Super Bowl and much more. Check out 10 of the best below:
Isaiah Hartenstein crashed directly into Marvin Bagley's knee under the hoop on Monday night.
The NFL landed on two good matchups for Christmas.
The Eagles had the NFL's longest winning streak before Sunday.
Joel Embiid charged into Victor Wembanyama, and then erupted at the officials after being called for the offensive foul.
Green Bay has flown under the radar in a tough division, but the Packers look the part of a Super Bowl contender.
Carson Beck went down with an elbow injury in their win over Texas in the SEC championship game earlier this month.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy recap the Ravens’ dominant Week 15 win over the Steelers, featuring Lamar Jackson’s 5-TD game and Kyle’s milestone 10.5-sack season. They discuss the NFL’s wildest Christmas traditions, including Joe Burrow’s samurai swords, and reflect on Gerald’s decision to choose Carolina over Baltimore. Plus, standout performances, playoff implications, and bold Week 17 predictions.
Bronny is averaging 13.4 points per game for the Lakers' South Bay G League affiliate.
Eagles backup quarterback Kenny Pickett also suffered a rib injury in that loss to the Commanders.
Philadelphia can win the NFC East with a victory in Washington Sunday afternoon.
Karl-Anthony Towns is a member of the New York Knicks now, but he's still got plenty of fans in Minnesota.
Though playoff hopes are gone, four wins in five games has changed the outlook on McCarthy's future in Dallas. It's a complicated situation that both coach and owner helped create.
The loss delivered a critical blow to Seattle's playoff hopes.