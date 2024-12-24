Timberwolves vs Hawks Game Highlights
The Hawks defeated the Timberwolves, 117-104. Top Performers – Minnesota Timberwolves Naz Reid – 23 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists Julius Randle – 19 points, 13 rebounds Anthony Edwards – 16 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists Top Performers – Atlanta Hawks Trae Young – 29 points, 4 3PM, 7 assist Garrison Matthews – 25 points, 7 3PM Season-high in PTS, ties career-high in 3PM De’Andre Hunter – 19 points, 3 3PM, 4 rebounds 15+ PTS for 12th straight game as a reserve Longest streak since Tyler Herro in 2021-22 (16 games) Jalen Johnson – 17 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists Dyson Daniels – 10 points, 8 steals, 4 assists, 4 rebounds 8 steals are most game in season (pre. – 7, also done by Daniels) Has 8 of the 40 5+ STL games this season The Hawks move to 15-15 on the year while the Wolves fall to 14-14.