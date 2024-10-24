Tim Hardaway Jr. nails it from behind the arc
Breaking down Dallas' biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
In this week's edition, Charles McDonald hopes you recognize the level at which Lamar Jackson is playing, decides whether 3- and 4-win teams are actually good, and waves goodbye to the 2024 hopes of six others.
Fantasy football analyst Chris Allen breaks down some key storylines we have to see develop in Week 8.
Jason Fitz is joined by Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab to go behind the scenes on the biggest news and storylines from around the NFL.
Allison's win in the 1971 race had never been officially recognized by NASCAR until Wednesday.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman provide their complete World Series preview, including the major narratives, a breakdown of the position-by-position battles, their predictions for the series and a tribute to the late Fernando Valenzuela.
Daniels left Sunday's win over the Panthers after suffering the injury in the first quarter.
The Browns had demoted Winston to QB3 behind Dorian Thompson-Robinson, but have given the veteran the start with Watson out.
Not many QBs through the years were as inaccurate as Richardson has been this season.
Hunter has missed the second half of back-to-back games with a shoulder injury.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri identifies five players worth trading for in your leagues ahead of Week 8.
LeBron James got what he wanted on NBA opening night.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman give several teams their midseason report cards, share the scariest performances from Week 8 and preview the biggest games of Week 9.
The ultimate baseball spectacle — Ohtani and the L.A. Dodgers in the World Series against the New York Yankees — begins Friday.
Here are 36 predictions about this upcoming NBA season, including at least one involving every single team:
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 8 defense rankings.
The Ravens offense is inevitable.
Will there be a new champ this year? Our writers weigh in.
Georgia-Texas drew the highest college football viewership so far this season, while Alabama-Tennessee got the third-highest audience. Both games were broadcast on ABC.
Jalen Suggs and the Orlando Magic have agreed to a five-year, $150.5 million extension to his rookie contract.