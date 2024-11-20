Thunder vs Spurs Game Highlights
The Spurs defeated the Thunder, 110-104. Spurs Top Performers Keldon Johnson – 22 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 6 3PM (Season-high) Harrison Barnes – 20 points, 7 rebounds Chris Paul – 14 points, 11 assists, 5 rebounds Thunder Top Performers Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 32 points, 7 assists, 5 3PM Jalen Williams – 27 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists The Spurs improve to 7-8 in the regular season, and move to 1-1 in West Group B play The Thunder fall to 11-4 in the regular season, and move to 1-1 in West Group B play