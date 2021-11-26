Thanksgiving Day 2021 evening forecast

The Canadian Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys struggled through a November trip through the AFC West that took plenty of luster off their incredible start, even as they still control the NFC East. After forcing overtime Thursday, the Cowboys had two more untimely penalties after they got the ball first before losing 36-33 to the Las Vegas Raiders. It was the third loss in four games for Dallas, all against AFC West teams. From a 6-1 record after a Halloween victory at Minnesota, the Cowboys finishe