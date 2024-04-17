Taurean Prince rises to block the shot
Julia Fox has been accused of wearing the trauma of female genital mutilation survivors in her provocative outfit that shows a sewn-up vagina.
After presenting the trophy to her husband, Prince Harry, he and Meghan Markle shared a public kiss. Then his friend came along.
A former royal aide gave a super rare interview about working with the Queen, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle.
The married ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ hosts soaked up the warm weather in photos shared to Ripa’s Instagram Stories on April 15
Princess Charlene of Monaco joined her husband Prince Albert and son Prince Jacques for the Monte-Carlo Masters. See her chic skinny jeans, sharp tailoring and blonde pixie cut.
The “Ted Lasso” star confronted a photographer who apparently made a sexist remark.
The hilarious skit also starred the night's host, Ryan Gosling, and fellow 'SNL' stars Kenan Thompson and Mikey Day
Bon Jovi said the "Stranger Things" actress "works really hard"
King Felipe of Spain has given Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands a very thoughtful gift ahead of the Spanish royals' state visit to Amsterdam this week
The 'Blue Bloods' star is releasing his memoir 'You Never Know' on May 7
Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp was all smiles on Monday as he stepped out to attend the UK premiere of Jeanne du Barry alongside his co-star Maiwenn. See photos...
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and girlfriend Taylor Swift were in the spotlight as they attended the Coachella music festival.
Heidi Gardner faced Beavis and Butt-Head and lived to tell the tale. In a new interview, the Saturday Night Live standout — who rarely breaks character during live sketches — unpacks her viral outburst and reveals when she first saw Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day in full prosthetics. “They were in costume for the earlier …
Paging Dr. Justin Saliman.
The "Maneater" singer was joined by her 20-year-old daughter at the desert music festival.
The trio were snapped outside Sadelle's in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood on Sunday, April 14
The actor shares his older son with ex Carey Lowell
The 54-year-old sparkled in the daring sequin ensemble
Viall, who was the star of Season 21 of 'The Bachelor,' tells PEOPLE, "maybe Gerry's not as golden as we hoped he would be"
The model was spotted at Coachella watching Billie Eilish with her besties. Read more