Takeaways from Thaddeus Young's debut with Raptors

The Canadian Press

Jozy Altidore, in his introductory news conference as a member of the New England Revolution, talked warmly of his time in Toronto but hinted at backroom unrest at his former MLS club. "There were just some things that happened behind the scenes that, you know, you just can't unsee," the veteran forward told a virtual availability Tuesday. "When certain ways, how you live, how you see life, how you see going to work, morals, when those things aren't the same any more in a working environment, I