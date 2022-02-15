Takeaways from Thaddeus Young's debut with Raptors
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Toronto RaptorsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Thaddeus YoungAmerican professional basketball player
The newest addition made his debut with Toronto in a lopsided loss and while it may be tough to find the positives vs. the Pelicans, Thaddeus Young could be an impact player off the bench once he gets acclimated to the Raptors' system. Listen to the full podcast on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed