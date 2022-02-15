Takeaways from Thaddeus Young's debut with Raptors

The newest addition made his debut with Toronto in a lopsided loss and while it may be tough to find the positives vs. the Pelicans, Thaddeus Young could be an impact player off the bench once he gets acclimated to the Raptors' system. Listen to the full podcast on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed

    TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts added another free-agent offensive weapon Sunday in former Tiger-Cat receiver Brandon (Speedy B) Banks. The 34-year-old Banks spent the last eight seasons in Hamilton, a receiving and return threat who was named the CFL's most outstanding player in 2019 and top special-teams player in 2015. He left the club in late January, saying he "will always bleed black and gold." Perhaps, but now he will wear Double Blue, along with former Winnipeg star running back Andrew H