The Suns defeated the Nets, 108-84. Top Performers – Phoenix Devin Booker – 32 PTS, 3 3PM, 6 assists 200th 30-PT game of Booker’s career Kevin Durant – 24 points, 4 3PM, 8 rebounds Nick Richards – 8 points, 15 rebounds The Suns never trailed in this game Top Performers – Brooklyn Keon Johnson – 20 points, 7 rebounds The Suns win the 7th in their last 10 as they move to 22-21 while the Nets fall to 14-31.