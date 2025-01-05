Spurs vs Nuggets Game Highlights

Are we ready to call Victor Wembanyama a top 5 player?
The Buckeyes have outscored their first two playoff opponents 83-38.
After a season of analyzing players who made or broke our lineups, Tera Roberts looks at the full picture.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to the thrilling, double-overtime victory for Texas vs. Arizona State and Ohio State’s total thrashing of Oregon.
Starters for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game will be announced Jan. 23.
Officials opted not to flag Texas for targeting at a crucial point in the Peach Bowl, a non-call that left many scratching their heads.
Despite a heroic effort from Cam Skattebo, Arizona State couldn't hold off the Longhorns in Atlanta.
Brown getting fired brought back painful memories for Malone, who was fired by the Kings in 2015.
The Broncos needed a win on Saturday night to clinch a playoff berth in Week 17.
After thinking that they had won twice already, the Rockets won for good after a sixth overtime.
In this festive episode of The Kevin O'Connor Show, Kevin O'Connor and Wosny Lambre share their NBA Christmas wishes that they want to see come true this season.
The CFP's four opening-round games went head-to-head with a pair of NFL games on Saturday.
Let's take a look at which teams are in need of making a move, and how they should approach the trade deadline.
Hurts suffered the injury in the first quarter.
Others won championships or Olympic medals, but only Caitlin Clark lifted two sports to unseen heights in a single year.
UNLV posted a 52-yard gain on a play the defense didn't see coming.
The Wizards snapped a 16-game losing streak against the three-time MVP.
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have plenty at stake in one of the NFL's best matchups of Week 15, while the Detroit Lions are eyeing their 12 consecutive win.
Embiid has only played five games for the Sixers so far this season.
Kerr said after the game that an "elementary school referee" wouldn't have called the loose ball foul.