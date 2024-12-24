Spurs vs 76ers Game Highlights
Philadelphia defeated San Antonio in a thrilling finish, 111-106. Top Performers – San Antonio Spurs Victor Wembanyama – 26 points, 9 rebounds, 6 3PM, 8 blocks Stephon Castle – 17 points Chris Paul – 12 points, 8 assists Top Performers – Philadelphia 76ers Tyrese Maxey – 32 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 5 3PM, 3 steals Scored 8 of the last 11 points for Philly over final 2:33 Paul George – 19 points, 2 3PM, 9 rebounds, 4 assists Guerschon Yabusele – 17 points, 4 rebounds, 3 3PM, 4 steals The Sixers win their fifth of their last 7 as they improve to 10-17 while the Spurs have a 2-game win streak snapped and move to 15-14.