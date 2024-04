The Knicks defeated the 76ers, 104-101. Jalen Brunson recorded 24 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists for the Knicks, with Josh Hart adding 21 points and a playoff career-high 15 rebounds in the victory. Tyrese Maxey (playoff career-high 35 points, 10 assists, 9 rebounds) and Joel Embiid (34 points, 10 rebounds) combined for 69 points for the 76ers