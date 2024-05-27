What a shot by Luka Doncic

- Advertisement
Dan Devine and Jake Fischer recap the action from Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, the Cavaliers firing J.B. Bickerstaff and the 76ers plans to pursue another star this offseason
Dan Devine and Trey Kerby discuss the Lakers and Pelicans, who are going home after losing in the 1st round of the NBA Playoffs.
The Mavericks are now just one win away from their first NBA Finals trip since 2011.
Dyaisha Fair made her WNBA debut on Saturday night, playing about four minutes late in their win over the Fever.
Los Angeles Angels infielder Miguel Sano suffered a burn on his left knee after leaving a heating pad on too long, according to manager Ron Washington.
WWE King and Queen of the Ring took place Saturday in Saudi Arabia. There were three championship contests on the six-match card Saturday, but only one title changed hands.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Yahoo Sports NBA draft expert Krysten Peek is joined by Rob Cassidy, national basketball analyst at our sister site, Rivals, to evaluate some of the players who hope to make a name for themselves in the NBA in the years to come.
The All-NBA selection was the sixth for Jokić, who was awarded his third MVP trophy in four seasons on May 8.
Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab talk about what they’re most looking forward to in the 2024 NFL season, as well as taking a look at Lamar Jackson’s weight loss, the NFL possibly adding an 18th game and Aaron Rodgers almost taking a VP nomination.
The charges are related to four matches over his first two seasons with the club.
The news was announced as TNT's NBA rights hang in the balance.
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.
Bonds will join his former manager Jim Leyland as a member of the Pirates' Hall of Fame.
It’s early yet, but the first days of the Morris era have drawn positive reviews.
Shrewd moves and timely deals have the aggressive Mavericks moving on in the postseason — and perhaps to an even better tomorrow.
The Nuggets have the best player in basketball in Nikola Jokić, and he should have at least another 5-6 years left of MVP-caliber play.
With the right summer moves and expected health, there's no reason to believe the Thunder couldn't win the whole thing next season.
Fury and Usyk finally fought for all of the heavyweight titles Saturday with the Ukrainian fighter coming out on top.
All games stream on Amazon Prime and air on local TV at 8:20 p.m ET on Thursdays unless otherwise noted.