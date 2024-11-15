What a shot by Klay Thompson

Thompson and Stephen Curry went at each other because that’s what happens when two players want it really bad — it’s palpable but not personal.
Klay Thompson couldn't quite lead the Mavericks to a win in his homecoming on Tuesday night.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Jason Goff for a fun conversation about Klay Thompson's return to the Chase Center, making NBA regular season games special and Bronny James skipping road games in the G League.
Of course the Mets and Yankees are on the list. Allowing Soto to walk would do remarkable damage to the Yanks' credibility going forward.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald kick off this monster episode by previewing the biggest matchups of an enticing Week 11 slate of NFL games by giving one (or two or three) things to watch in each. Later, Nate is joined by the Athletic's draft guru himself Dane Brugler to deep dive on the 2025 NFL Draft. The duo give strengths and weaknesses of the class and favorite players at each position before diving into their latest big boards and comparing key prospects to keep an eye on.
Tennessee looks to stay on its clear path to the playoff, while Georgia needs a victory just to stay alive.
Dominate Week 11 fantasy football matchups with these players with favorable situations in Week 11.
Here's a look at Week 11 of the NFL season from a betting perspective.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman take a look at all the finalists for the 2024 MLB end-of-year awards, give an update on the Juan Soto sweepstakes, answer fan questions from the Bar-B-Cast mailbag and recap all the latest baseball news.
McCarthy has experienced swelling after undergoing a meniscus repair in August.
Richardson was benched in favor of Joe Flacco for the Colts' past two games.
Popovich, 75, had a stroke on November 2.
The Utes now have just two healthy quarterbacks on their roster.
Major League Soccer faces pressure to shift its season calendar to align with Europe's in order to maximize playoff exposure and synchronize with global transfer windows.
Caroline Fenton & Jason Fitz react to the second edition of the 2024 College Football Playoff Rankings, discuss Heisman pretenders vs. contenders and preview the biggest matchups of Week 12.
The Dodgers and Padres led the way with three Silver Slugger winners each.
