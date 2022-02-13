Shooting Outside West Hollywood Restaurant Leaves at Least Four Injured

Four people were injured in a shooting outside a restaurant in West Hollywood in the early hours of Saturday, February 12, the LAPD said.

Police said a “physical altercation” involving multiple people took place before an “unknown suspect” opened fire near The Nice Guy on North La Cienga Boulevard.

“All four victims are listed in stable condition,” the LAPD said. “No arrests have been made.”

Citing law enforcement sources, NBC reported rapper Kodak Black was among the injured.

This footage shows people fleeing as multiple gunshots are heard. Credit: Anonymous via Storyful