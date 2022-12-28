Sheldon Keefe in Jack Adams running, finally

Toronto bench boss Sheldon Keefe has garnered a lot of praise for reshaping the Maple Leafs' defensive approach this season and its paying off with consideration for the Jack Adams Award, given to the NHL’s coach of the year.

Video Transcript

- The Jack Adams award goes to the NHL coach who has been the most responsible for the team's success that year. And, unfortunately, it's always turned out to be the "hey, you were supposed to be bad, but you're not bad, so here's the Jack Adams Award" award. And I've been thinking about it, and I've been pondering about it. Is it weird that Sheldon Keefe hasn't gotten any consideration for the Jack Adams Award?

Level with me for a second. I know you have a team like the Leafs that has top scorers-- Matthews, Nylander, Marner. I get it. But this has probably been the most defensively responsible Toronto Maple Leafs team we have seen in years-- definitely in the Matthews era. And you can't tell me that's not Keefe's doing. This is what Keefe has been saying for years about the commitment to defense and focusing on game management and game awareness and playing the right way.

You have players who probably could be scoring a lot more points but aren't. If you look at the NHL leaderboards-- yeah, there are Leafs in the top 30, but we're used to seeing Leafs in the top 10 and the top 15. And they're hovering around there. But for the most part, they're just trucking along because, again, the focus isn't on scoring. The focus is on winning. And you're seeing Keefe-- he's talking on the bench. He's talking about process. The details. Again, the awareness, the commitment to defense from everyone, not just the defensemen.

The fact that the Leafs lost Brodie, Riley, Sandin, all of these defensemen at once and their defensive play never took a significant dive-- I don't know how you can look at that, and then not say that, wow, Keefe is doing a really good job. Now, I know, around the league, there are a lot of teams who, again, we thought were going to be bad and, now, they're not. So they're probably going to Jack Adams consideration there.

I don't know if it's going to be a nomination or something, but I do think Sheldon Keefe should get a lot of recognition for how the Leafs are playing this year, especially when you consider the fact that there was a time where a lot of us-- yeah, Leafs fans and non-Leafs fans-- who were calling for Sheldon Keefe to be fired. He lost the room. Maybe this could be the end of the Keefe era.

But he's turned it around. He's got the team to buy in, 100%, and it's working and it's paying off. And, yes, every year, we get excited for the playoffs. I get excited for the playoffs. I say this team is different. I say this team feels different. And then, we're disappointed. But I am so curious to see how this newly-coached Sheldon Keefe team performs in the playoffs because, again, they just look like a team that understands the assignment, and Sheldon Keefe's been a pretty good teacher.

Latest Stories

  • Marie-Philip Poulin voted The Canadian Press female athlete of the year for 2022

    Dubbed "one of the greatest clutch performers this country has ever produced," Canadian women's hockey team captain Marie-Philip Poulin has been voted The Canadian Press female athlete of the year for 2022. "It sure tops up the year. I think 2022, when I take a little time to myself and rethink it, it's quite amazing, not only personally, but as a group," Poulin told CP. "A big thank you to people that voted, but this goes to the people around me, my teammates." The 31-year-old forward from Beau

  • Carlos Correa saga: 3 big questions as Mets, free agent try to strike deal after physical

    These are some of the pressing questions as Carlos Correa and the Mets try to find common ground after his latest physical.

  • Andy Biggs becomes latest MAGA Republican to spar with Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘She’s crossed the Rubicon’

    Tensions have escalated in MAGA-world as Ms Greene continues to clash with several one-time allies in her opinions about the House speaker role

  • Jets suffer third straight loss, lose 4-1 to Wild

    WINNIPEG — The Minnesota Wild showed coach Dean Evason they were refreshed after the holiday break. Jared Spurgeon, Mats Zuccarello and Frederick Gaudreau each had a goal and assist in the Wild’s 4-1 victory Tuesday that handed the Winnipeg Jets their first three-game losing streak of the season. “Almost a perfect game, for coming off a break,” Evason said. “We simplified. We didn’t make anything complicated tonight. So it was not necessarily the game plan, but the execution was fantastic.” Samu

  • Business water connections halted

    STRATHROY-CARADOC - A timeline of the progress -- or lack thereof -- on the servicing agreement with Adelaide Metcalfe from the point of view of Strathroy-Caradoc was presented to council Dec. 19. It explained how a court order has stopped all connections on Centre Road to sewer and water service until an appeal is heard. That includes properties already in development. CAO/clerk Fred Tranquilli told council he expects the appeal heard in the first quarter of 2023 and files were to be sent befor

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Horvat leads Canucks to 5-2 road win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Bo Horvat had two goals and two assists and J.T. Miller had a pair of goals as the Vancouver Canucks headed into the Christmas holiday break on a high note with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night. Ilya Mikheyev also scored for the Canucks (15-15-3) who have won two in a row. Derek Ryan and Connor McDavid responded with goals for the Oilers (18-15-2) who have lost four of their last five. The Oilers opened the scoring midway through the first period when Warren Foeg

  • Jaguars DL Smoot out for season with torn Achilles tendon

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot, who is tied for the team lead with five sacks, is out for the remainder of the season after tearing the Achilles tendon in his right leg Thursday night at the New York Jets. Smoot made the announcement on social media Saturday, one day after coach Doug Pederson said the Jaguars were awaiting test results. “I'm disappointed that I won't be able to finish the season on the field alongside my brothers as we fight for a

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett's dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games left in a lost season allows Penner to begin his search for a replacement immediately. The Broncos scheduled a news conference for Tuesday, when they're expect

  • Browns, Deshaun Watson eliminated from playoff chase

    CLEVELAND (AP) — On a freezing day for football, the Browns' most jarring chill came at the end. Unable to deliver the big play in the clutch, quarterback Deshaun Watson's second home game ended with him being sacked, perhaps a fitting conclusion for a Cleveland season grounded from the start. Watson threw three incompletions in the final minute — tight end David Njoku dropped a possible tying TD with 30 seconds left — before being thrown for a loss on Cleveland's final play as the Browns lost 1

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • Panthers run past Lions 37-23, maintain division title hopes

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — D’Onta Foreman ran for a career-high 165 yards and a touchdown, Chuba Hubbard added 125 yards rushing and the Carolina Panthers racked up a franchise record 320 yards on the ground to beat the Detroit Lions 37-23 on Saturday and keep their NFC South title hopes alive. Sam Darnold completed 15 of 22 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score to improve to 3-1 as Carolina’s starting QB. Raheem Blackshear and D.J. Moore also scored for the Panthers, who amassed

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Ovechkin, Georgiev, Pettersson named NHL's three stars of the week

    Washington Capitals left-winger Alex Ovechkin, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Ovechkin had two goals and four assists as the Capitals won all three of their games on the week. The 37-year-old also furthered his name in the history books, passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time career goals list. Needing two to pass Howe, Ovechkin scored twice in a 4-1 over the Winnipeg

  • Haliburton hits winning 3, scores 43 as Pacers beat Heat

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton's winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of the game. He was coming off a 33-point game in a win at Boston on Wednesday. Against the Heat he shot 14 for 20 from the field and 10 for 16 from long distance. Haliburton also earned a bit of redemption by over

  • A record NBA outburst: 5 games of 43 or more on the same day

    The NBA went into Christmas with a night like none other. For the first time in NBA history, five players scored at least 43 points on the same day. It happened Friday, with Dallas’ Luka Doncic leading the way with 50 points against Houston. The others: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scored 44 against the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a career-high 44 against New Orleans, New York’s RJ Barrett had 44 against Chicago and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton scored a career-