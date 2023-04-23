Ryan O'Reilly refuses to let Maple Leafs lose

In the 3-2 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3, Ryan O'Reilly justified every bit of Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas' decision to bring the 32-year-old to Toronto at the NHL trade deadline. The veteran forward scoring a late tying goal and then won the draw in overtime that set Morgan Rielly up for the game winner.

Video Transcript

- Star performer goes to the X factor himself, Ryan O'Reilly. I mean, this is why you go for it at the deadline. Remember when we were making all those jokes about Kyle Douglas, he was cooking at the deadline? This is why. This is why.

This is why you give up first round picks and prospects, because you have a player like Ryan O'Reilly who scores the goal to tie the game and send it to overtime with 1 minute left, with 1 minute left. [? Nylander ?] sends the puck on net. Ryan O'Reilly he's in his area in the crease. Feeds Vasilevskiy. Tie game, we go to overtime. And then 45 seconds left looks like we're heading to double OT.

Ryan O'Reilly in the offensive zone beats Brayden Point clean, clean face off win right to Reilly. O'Reilly to Reilly, goal, scores, Leafs win. That game does not-- yes, Samsonov was great. That game does not go our way without Ryan O'Reilly. So he definitely gets the star performer for me for this one.