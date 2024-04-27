Russell Westbrook rises to block the shot

The Denver Nuggets have taken a commanding 3-0 lead in the first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers with a 112-105 victory. Aaron Gordon led Denver with 29 points and 15 rebounds, Nikola Jokic almost recorded another triple-double with 24 ...
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid has been diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, a form of facial paralysis he says has affected him since before the play-in tournament. Embiid wore sunglasses to the podium after he scored 50 points in the Sixers' Game 3 win over the New York Knicks and said he's battled various symptoms such as blurred vision and dry eyes. Embiid said he first started suffering from the affliction about a “day or two” before the Sixers played the Miami H
The 24-year-old London, Ont. natives connected through social media in 2016.
Rahm keeps wandering off the script, especially in the last month.
Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt and his wife, Tavia, marked the first day of the NFL Draft by posting photos of herself in team colors.
Longtime Toronto Maple Leafs radio announcer Joe Bowen wasn't shy about his frustration with a listless crowd at Scotiabank Arena Wednesday night, as the team dropped game three of its first-round playoff series with the Boston Bruins. Bereft of many opportunities for his signature "Holy Mackinaw" goal call as the Leafs skaters were held to just two goals — continuing a recent trend over the last several playoff games where the team can't seem to score — Bowen teed off on the crowd for being qui
Not everyone was thrilled with their team's draft on Thursday night.
Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey doesn't have fond feelings toward commentator Joe Rogan or the sport's reporters.
Caleb Williams’ girlfriend, Alina Thyregod, joined him at the NFL draft in April 2024
As the son of a former professional basketball player, it's no surprise Luka Doncic is a NBA All-Star
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane passed up on filling a need at receiver in the NFL draft on Thursday by making two trades to move out of the first round entirely. The Bills are now on the clock in holding the first pick — 33rd overall — of the second round that opens on Friday night. Buffalo was initially scheduled to open the draft with the 28th selection before moving back four spots in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. When it came time for the Bills t
The NFL will allow players to wear protective Guardian Caps during games beginning with the 2024 season. The caps were previously mandated for practices.
Feedback from Nick Saban, others on new Dolphins edge player Chop Robinson.
Remember that day when everyone thought Ohtani was on a jet from Anaheim to Toronto? Blue Jays fans certainly do.
Members of the NHL community and beyond paid tribute Bob Cole on Thursday after the legendary broadcaster died at age 90. He died Wednesday night in St. John's, N.L., surrounded by his family, his daughter, Megan Cole, told the CBC. Cole, an influential voice in broadcasting for more than half a century, brought life to some of hockey's biggest games. TNT hockey broadcaster Ed Olczyk, a former Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs forward, reminisced about admiring Bob Cole's big-game presence d
D'Angelo Russell struggles with his shooting and Anthony Davis and LeBron James can't rescue the Lakers in a 112-105 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 3.
Very, very sad news for the NCIS: Hawai’i ohana: CBS’ island drama will not be returning for Season 4, TVLine has learned. The cancellation news comes two weeks after NCIS scored a Season 22 pick-up and more than a month after NCIS: Sydney — the well-watched franchise’s first international offshoot — scored a Season 2. …
Round 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft still has a lot of talent left to pick from. Here are the biggest names that experts believe will be a steal on Friday.
The 18-year-old Briton is targeting a 2025 race seat after impressing as a Ferrari stand-in at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Michael Bisping points out a red flag in recent remarks Michael Chandler made about Conor McGregor.