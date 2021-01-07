Run It Back | What's wrong with the Raptors?
On the back of a 1-6 start, the Toronto Raptors are facing team-wide issues, including losing their defensive identity and having no clear number one option on offence.
Draymond Green, Paul George, and other Warriors and Clippers players shared their thoughts on the Capitol attack on Wednesday night.
Pascal Siakam finally had himself a game — scoring 32 points — but the Raptors simply couldn't handle the red-hot Suns en route to another loss.
The Raptors and Suns linked arms in a show of solidarity during the Canadian and American anthems ahead of their matchup Wednesday night.
Richard Sherman referred to the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol as "terrorists."
Bradley Beal has set a new career high in points three times in the last year. The Wizards are 0-3 in those games.
Steve Kerr called out senators by name after the riot in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.
The Toronto Raptors point guard took his media session after the team's loss to the Phoenix Suns to discuss what happened at Capitol Hill and praised the WNBA for their role in getting Raphael Warnock elected in Georgia
The NBA rushed the start of the 2020-21 campaign, opening training camps just 51 days after crowning a champion, all in an attempt to recoup roughly $1 billion in potential losses, and it has come at a cost to the on-court product.
The Magic guard had been averaging career highs in points and assists.
How you fare in goal can often make or break your fantasy hockey season.
The Toronto Raptors head coach discussed his thoughts on what transpired at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC before Wednesday’s game vs the Suns.
BIRMINGHAM, England — Aston Villa reported a “significant" coronavirus outbreak and closed its training ground on Thursday, putting in jeopardy its scheduled FA Cup home game against Liverpool.The Premier League club cancelled first-team training ahead of Friday's match. Villa is also scheduled to host Tottenham in a league game next Wednesday.“Discussions are ongoing between medical representatives of the club, the Football Association and the Premier League,” Aston Villa said in a statement.The club said “a large number” of players and staff returned positive tests following routine testing on Monday, and they “immediately went into isolation.”“A second round of testing was carried out immediately and produced more positive results today,” the club said Thursday.Earlier, Southampton's third-round FA Cup game against Shrewsbury scheduled for Saturday at St. Mary’s Stadium was called off after the third-division team reported a coronavirus outbreak.The League One club said “several members” of its squad and staff tested positive. It wasn't immediately clear if already tight schedules will allow the game to be played at a later date.“Shrewsbury Town informed us that there have been a significant number of positive COVID-19 cases at the club, such that they did not have a sufficient amount of fit, non-isolating players who would be able to play in the fixture,” the FA said.The FA asked for more information regarding Shrewsbury's "ability to fulfil the fixture," and said its Professional Game Board will meet early next week “to make a decision as to what will happen with the fixture.”Elite sports have continued even as Britain faces a more contagious variant of the coronavirus. A third national lockdown that started Tuesday requires everyone in England to stay at home for at least the next six weeks, with limited exceptions.“I fear football might succumb in the next few weeks,” England great and TV pundit Gary Lineker said Thursday on Twitter.Also, two Women's Super League games scheduled for Saturday were postponed Thursday.The Manchester City women's match against West Ham was called off after City reported “four positive COVID-19 cases and a number of other mitigating factors."Arsenal's women's team said one player tested positive this week, resulting in self-isolation for several players and the postponement of its game against Aston Villa.City's men's team has also been navigating through an outbreak.United States goalkeeper Zack Steffen again stepped in for Ederson — out after contracting the coronavirus — to start in City’s 2-0 win over Manchester United in the League Cup on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, reserve goalkeeper Scott Carson and midfielder Cole Palmer were added to the positive list.City had six players missing for Sunday’s 3-1 win at Chelsea in the Premier League because they had contracted COVID-19 — Ederson, defenders Kyle Walker and Eric Garcia, midfielder Tommy Doyle, and forwards Gabriel Jesus and Ferran Torres.Three Premier League games were postponed last week following an increased number of positive tests at City and Fulham.On Saturday, second-division club Derby expects that manager Wayne Rooney and his entire first-team squad will miss the FA Cup match against non-league Chorley following an outbreak.Derby will instead send a group of under-23 and under-18 players to play in the third-round game, Derby chief executive Stephen Pearce said Wednesday. He said nine players and staff within the first-team bubble had tested positive.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
The Steelers hosted limited fans at games in October and November.
LONDON — Canadian international Shelina Zadorsky has extended her stay with England's Tottenham.The 28-year-old defender from London, Ont., joined the FA Women’s Super League team in August from the NWSL's Orlando Pride on a loan deal that expired at the end of 2020.She has now signed a contract that runs through the end of Spurs' current season."It was an easy decision to make," Zadorsky told the club website. “I’m really looking forward to the rest of the season, we have so much potential as a team and I am excited to be part of the journey."Zadorsky has made 11 appearances for Spurs, who stand eighth in the 12-team league at 2-4-3.The centre back appeared in 39 games with Orlando after being acquired in a trade with the Washington Spirit prior to the 2018 season. Before her two seasons in Washington, the University of Michigan product played club soccer in Australia with the Perth Glory and in Sweden with Vittsjo GIK.Zadorsky has won 66 caps for Canada. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2021The Canadian Press
NHL general managers are about to enter yet another great unknown. And like the rest of the world, it's something they've become accustomed to these past 10 months. The 2019-20 season was suspended in March because of COVID-19 before the league pulled off a summer restart inside tightly-controlled bubbles without fans that kept the novel coronavirus at bay. Then the draft and opening of free agency were pushed back to October, while there is a flat, stuck-in-neutral salary cap for the foreseeable future because of crushing financial realities caused by the pandemic. With a shortened 2020-21 schedule of 56 games set to begin next week — one highlighted by realigned divisions, including an all-Canadian circuit borne out of necessity due to border restrictions — executives face more big questions. One is this: With a bevy of the rules and regulations related to quarantines, both from governments and the NHL itself, how hard will it be to make in-season trades? "It's something that everybody wonders," Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas offered. "But because nobody's ever gone through this, it's hard to really say." Ottawa Senators counterpart Pierre Dorion was a little more definitive, at least from a Canadian perspective. "It's going to be very difficult to make trades with the 24 U.S.-based teams," he said. "And then the other seven teams, you're in competition in the same division. I think trades will be way more difficult." Those very exchanges have been harder to consummate in general since the league introduced its salary cap following the 2004-05 lockout. Swaps often have to be dollar in, dollar out, with many teams pushed right to the threshold of their balance sheets. As it stands ahead of this most unusual of seasons, a player traded from one of the league's American teams to a club in Canada would have to observe a 14-day quarantine. And if two GMs north of the border find a deal that makes sense, players switching sides would still have to isolate for a league-mandated seven days and provide four negative tests before being cleared. But a further complication, as Dorion pointed out, is the fact the Leafs, Senators, Montreal Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks will be battling for the North Division's four playoff spots. "It's going to be different," Flames GM Brad Treliving said. "If there's a fit and you feel it helps your team get better, I've never been one to shy away from that. "But that probably doesn't help the trade market." Teams in the U.S. should have a little more wiggle room, but there are still quarantine rules for certain jurisdictions. According to New York Rangers GM Jeff Gorton, not all trade partners will be equal in 2021. "You have to be mindful of how urgent do you want that player," he said. "Is it a hockey deal where this guy can come in and help your team, and do you want to wait the (quarantine period)? Or is it a future deal? "All those things will come under consideration when we're making moves, but there's certainly issues that we have to deal with." Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon said an added wrinkle is that the NHL's 31 GMs will only get in-person viewings of six or seven opponents — all play is strictly divisional this season — unless they head out on the road to check on another potential trade partner. "We don't know the (arena) access our pro scouting staff will have initially to be able to view games in other markets," he said. "That's going to impact teams' abilities to prepare for the trade deadline to some degree." Apart from the restrictions, Dubas pointed to the 2020 baseball season as an indication there might be fewer transactions because a shorter schedule and division-only matchups — each contest will be a so-called "four-point game" — means more teams will feel they're in the playoff race longer. "We look back at the former short seasons and whether trades were impacted," said Dubas, referencing the 48-game campaigns of 1994-95 and 2012-13. "But this is just a whole other set of circumstances. It's going to be very interesting. "If we have a chance in the season and we feel there's something that can make a tangible difference to our group, we won't be afraid to do it." This year's trade deadline is set for April 12, but if the border and quarantine rules remain the same, some GMs expect moves will happen earlier in the schedule. "Just to cover off that quarantine," Treliving said. "It's certainly something we're going to have to take into consideration." There's also a chance government restrictions could be lifted or scaled back in the coming months, but surging COVID-19 numbers on both sides of the border make anything of that nature seem a long way off. "Who knows how it's going to be when the deadline comes around?" said Montreal GM Marc Bergevin, who pointed out teams might be able to slip more players through waivers this season. "It was difficult to make trades in the past. It will be even more now because of COVID." But as always, there will be injuries, needs will arise, and pressure in certain markets will undoubtedly mount — especially if a team falters out of the gate. "I think there will still be transactions," Treliving said. "We're going to have to see how it plays out." Just like pretty much everything else over the last 10 months. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
The title of best league on the planet changes hands fairly often, but we may be watching England heading for a long winter in that regard before our very eyes.
Juventus appears to be reducing its dependence on Cristiano Ronaldo.The nine-time defending champions overcame an unusually sub-par performance from the 35-year-old forward against Italian league leader AC Milan on Wednesday, instead getting goals and assists from youngsters Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie and Dejan Kulusevski.Chiesa scored twice in the 3-1 victory at San Siro, ending Milan’s 27-match unbeaten run.The 23-year-old winger joined Juventus from Fiorentina on transfer deadline day in October for 50 million euros ($60 million). Critics said he was overhyped and overpriced, but he appears to be doing just what Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo wants.“We signed him to get him into one-on-one situations in the final third and he does that brilliantly,” Pirlo said.Chiesa left the field immediately after his second goal midway through the second half, leading to some speculation that he may have been injured.“I’m fine,” said Chiesa, who also scored in Sunday’s match against Udinese. “I had a small hip problem, but no muscle issues. It’s nothing serious.”The win moved Juventus within seven points of Milan in fourth place. The team’s next match is on Sunday against fifth-place Sassuolo.Chiesa was at the heart of most of Juve’s attacks against Milan and he also hit the woodwork early in the game.“Giving everything for this team takes you to a high level and the goals are a result of that,” Chiesa said. “For the first goal, I just did what the coach asks of me: to release the ball and time my runs into space well.“When you have players like (Paulo) Dybala and Cristiano who see things that others don’t, everything is easier. The second goal on my left foot, however, is down to training. You have greater responsibility at Juve.”Wednesday’s victory also demonstrated the team’s envy-inducing strength in depth. Dybala, who set up the two goals, and Chiesa were replaced by Kulusevski and McKennie, who combined for the team’s third.Chiesa is 23, McKennie is 22 and Kulusevski is 20.The victory over Milan was the club’s first over one of Serie A’s top teams this season, with matches against second-place Inter Milan and third-place Roma to come in the next month.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsDaniella Matar, The Associated Press
*Filmed prior to the recent events at the Capitol building* Do the Warriors have Draymond Green problem? What would it take for you to join the Phoenix Suns?
CLEVELAND — Mike Priefer has known for months that he would be Browns coach Kevin Stefanski's replacement in the event of a positive COVID-19 test.He never imagined it happening in the playoffs.Cleveland's special teams co-ordinator will handle Stefanski's game-day duties on Sunday night in Pittsburgh when the Browns play in their first post-season game since 2003. Stefanski, who led the Browns to 11 wins and back to the playoffs, tested positive with the virus on Tuesday along with Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio and two more assistant coaches.Priefer said Stefanski had drawn up a pandemic contingency plan in the spring, and this week the Browns are putting it into action.But while Priefer will take on Stefanski's role — and wear headphones he despises — he knows his role is just temporary.“Make no mistake, this is Kevin’s team,” said Priefer, a Cleveland native. “He’s laid the foundation of a smart, tough, accountable, resilient team. and I’ll do whatever’s asked of me to help get the Browns a win on Sunday night. I do love this city. And our fans deserve our best effort, and that’s what we plan on giving them on Sunday.”It's been a challenging week to say the least for the Browns, who as of mid-day Thursday still didn't know if or when they'd practice. Their building and training facility have been closed since Tuesday, limiting the team to Zoom meetings and text messages.At this point, the NFL said the wild-card game will be played as scheduled despite the rash of COVID-19 cases in Cleveland.This is the second time Priefer has been an acting head coach. He had to do it on late notice in 2016 for one game in Minnesota after Vikings coach Mike Zimmer had emergency eye surgery.Priefer had less than 24 hours to get ready for that gig. He's had more time to prepare this week, but it's been anything but routine.“It’s like every morning you wake up and say what else can you deal with?” he said. "Everything’s been different. But from the leadership with (GM) Andrew (Berry) and Kevin on down to the coaches and even the players, we’ve been so adapted and so flexible, we’ve been so resilient in fighting through every piece of adversity that we’ve had to deal with this year.“We’ve done a great job with that thus far and we’re going to continue to do so.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press