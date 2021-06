The Canadian Press

Jeff Petry's young sons were warned by their mother that dad looked a little different. A hand injury suffered by the Canadiens defenceman in Game 3 of Montreal's series against the Winnipeg Jets had also eventually resulted in broken blood vessels in both of his eyes. It gave the soft-spoken blue-liner a demonic look that startled his children — despite Julie Petry's best efforts to calm their fears. "Kids were at school when I came home," Petry recalled Thursday. "(They) didn't want to look at