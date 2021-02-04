Run It Back | Fred VanVleet rewrites Raptors history
William Lou and Alex Wong celebrate Fred's franchise night against Orlando, and the Raptors family, but reluctantly turn he Matt Thomas propaganda machine in for repairs.
TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed six-time CFL all-star defensive end Charleston Hughes to a two-year contract. The 37-year-old Hughes was released by the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Wednesday when the two sides couldn't come to terms on a deal ahead of the start of free agency next week. Hughes has led the league in sacks each of the past four seasons. The native of Saginaw, Mich., spent the past two years with Saskatchewan after being traded twice on the same day — from Calgary to Hamilton and then to the Roughriders. Hughes broke into the CFL in 2008 with Calgary and spent 10 years with the Stampeders, tying for the franchise lead with 99 career sacks. The signing of Hughes is the latest big move by the Argos in a busy week. The team signed quarterback Nick Arbuckle after cutting fellow pivot Matt Nichols and acquired the rights to receiver Eric Rogers, defensive lineman Cordarro Law and defensive back Robertson Daniel in a trade with the Stamps. The Argos have signed Rogers and Daniel, while Law will become a free agent on Tuesday if he does not ink a deal with Toronto. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Charleston in Double Blue,” Argos vice president of player personnel John Murphy said in a statement. “His list of accomplishments speaks for itself and the veteran presence he will bring to the locker room is immeasurable. Charleston makes a living in other team’s backfields and we are ecstatic he is on our side.” BOMBERS RE-SIGN RECEIVER The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American receiver/returner Janario Grant to a one-year contract extension. Grant led the Bombers with 591 yards on 41 punt returns — three for touchdowns — and 600 yards on 25 kickoff returns in 2019. In addition, he returned one missed field goal for 61 yards. Grant, who attended training camp with Hamilton before joining Winnipeg's practice roster, returned two punts for touchdowns in his Bombers debut in August 2019 against Calgary. EDMONTON RE-SIGNS LINEMAN The Edmonton Football Team has agreed to terms on a one-year extension with two-time CFL all-star offensive lineman SirVincent Rogers. Edmonton signed Rogers prior to the 2019 season, but he suffered a season-ending injury in training camp. Rogers broke into the CFL with Toronto in 2013 and then signed with Ottawa in 2015, going on to win the league's most outstanding offensive lineman award that year. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2021. The Canadian Press
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers got to the Super Bowl using a similar strategy in the secondary. Their cornerbacks played press coverage and got physical with receivers, trying to disrupt routes and timing in hopes of slowing down the opposing passing game. “There’s a couple of ways you can play football,” Bucs cornerbacks coach Kevin Ross said. “You can play football, lay back and let the receivers go where they want to go. Or you can put your hands on them and try to take the timing off of some routes. We choose to do the latter for the most part and go from there.” The Chiefs like to do the same and whether either team will be able to do that on Sunday will depend in large part on how closely the officials call the game in the secondary. Both teams have gotten away with some physical play in the secondary so far in the playoffs with the Bucs being penalized for defensive holding three times and pass interference once in three games, while the Chiefs were called for defensive holding twice and pass interference once in two games. One of the key plays in the NFC championship came when the officials let Tampa Bay cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting get away with a possible hold before intercepting Aaron Rodgers late in the first half. Instead of the Packers scoring late in the half, the Bucs turned that takeaway into a TD that gave them a 21-10 lead. “I feel like it’s physical from both sides of the ball,” Murphy-Bunting said. “It’s receivers being physical as well. I feel like the referees are letting you play and they’re going to let you play in the playoffs. You just got to play ball and be ready to go.” That definitely appears to be the case as the number of penalties per game drop more than 20% from the regular season to the playoffs since 2010. In the past three Super Bowls, there has been only one defensive pass interference call, coming against San Francisco’s Tarvarius Moore in the fourth quarter last year. While some of that might be because of better teams playing more focused, playoff teams commit almost the same number of penalties in the regular season in that span as non-playoff teams. Players on both teams said they believe there’s a “let them play” attitude from officials at this time of year. CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore, who worked as an official for 12 playoff games and one Super Bowl in his career, said he’s seen that this post-season when it comes to plays in the passing game. “It seems as if throughout the playoffs, it’s been a little more handsy in the secondary right now,” he said. “I wouldn’t say that’s something that the officials are specifically doing for the post-season. But I do think that they have allowed a little more of that type of action with the players than maybe in years past.” Both teams said they spend time scouting the tendencies of the officials in the game to try to determine how tight they think the game will be called. The officials on referee Carl Cheffers’ crew also will have a good idea of how the teams play since they have called their games in the past, worked training camp practices and done their own scouting. “By the time you get to this one, they know you, they know your players, they’ve watched your tape, they have a pretty good feel for things,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “They let you play within reason. They are still gong to call holdings and those things, but within reason they’ll let you play.” But no matter how the game is called, the teams don’t plan to abandon the style of play that got them this far. If they have to adjust, they’ll figure that out on the fly. The Chiefs were called for the third most pass interference penalties in the league this season with 15, while the Bucs were far behind with only eight. “The mentality that we like to have starting any game is to kind of set the tone,” Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen said. “We pride ourselves on being a hands on, physical secondary. Our corners play up in press coverage and same thing with safeties in man coverage where they can put hands on the tight ends. You do your technique that we practice and we work on all year long. It doesn’t necessarily change week to week and you let the officials do their job and do their part." ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Josh Dubow, The Associated Press
LONDON — One of Southampton's two red cards in its 9-0 loss to Manchester United in the Premier League was overturned on Thursday. Jan Bednarek was adjudged to have brought down Anthony Martial in the penalty area in the 86th minute of Tuesday's match and was sent off for denying an obvious scoring opportunity. Martial appeared to be already falling before making the slightest of contact with the Poland centre back, and Southampton appealed against the decision. The Football Association said the appeal was upheld by an independent regulatory commission and the red card had been rescinded. Bednarek will now be available for Southampton's away match against Newcastle on Saturday. The 9-0 loss at Old Trafford tied the record for the heaviest loss in Premier League history. Southampton already shared that record after losing by the same score at home to Leicester last season. Alexandre Jankewitz was also red-carded for Southampton on Tuesday, after just 82 seconds. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Canada will play England in a women's soccer friendly on April 13 as part of its preparation for the Tokyo Olympics. Canada Soccer called it an away match but said location will be announced at a later date. The game falls during the April FIFA international window. England is ranked sixth in the world while the Canadians are tied for No. 8 with Brazil. The match will be a reunion of sorts. Bev Priestman, an English native who took over the Canadian team in November, left Canada Soccer in August 2018 to become an assistant coach with England under Phil Neville. Former Canadian international Rhian Wilkinson, meanwhile, left her job as Canadian youth coach and senior assistant coach last month to become an assistant coach job with the English women. Canada is 6-7-0 all-time against England. The Canadians won the last meeting between the two, in April 2019 in Manchester, England, on the strength of a Christine Sinclair goal in the 80th minute. That 1-0 win avenged a 2-1 quarterfinal loss to the Lionesses in Vancouver at the 2015 World Cup. Canada has won two of their last three meetings but lost four straight to the English prior to that. The teams first met in June 1995 in Helsingborg, Sweden, in the World Cup debut for both. England won 3-2. The Canadian women return to action later this month at the four-country SheBelieves Cup in Orlando. Canada opens Feb. 18 against the top-ranked U.S before facing No. 31 Argentina on Feb. 21 and No. 8 Brazil on Feb. 24. Canada last played March 10, 2020, when it tied Brazil 2-2 at an international tournament in France. A growing number of Canadians now play in the FA Women's Super League in England. They include Janine Beckie (Manchester City), Jessie Fleming (Chelsea), Rylee Foster (Liverpool), Adriana Leon (West Ham) and Shelina Zadorsky (Tottenham). The Canadian women won bronze at the last two Olympics. England will be part of a Great Britain entry in the Olympic soccer tournament slated to run July 21 to Aug. 6. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
George Kittle dismissed talk about the San Francisco 49ers possibly trading Jimmy Garoppolo the way he sheds tacklers after making catches. “I think it’s speculation. I think it’s rumours. I think it’s chatter,” Kittle said on the AP Pro Football Podcast. “I think people on social media like to talk about things that I don’t know if they have any idea about. Being in the building, in the locker room, I don’t really hear anything in there. So I’m just confident my quarterback, when he’s healthy, he’s a hell of a football player.” Kittle, a two-time Pro Bowl tight end and 2019 All-Pro, said he hasn’t talked to Garoppolo about it. The 49ers reportedly had interest in Matthew Stafford before Detroit traded him to the Los Angeles Rams. “I think it’s his second or third year of dealing with these exact same rumours every single off-season,” Kittle said. “And he just comes back to work and he just goes back and he plays and not worried about it. I think Jimmy’s a grown man and he can deal with that. And, he’s a hell of a quarterback.” Garoppolo has two years remaining on his five-year, $137.5 million contract. He has a no-trade clause for the 2021 league year. The Niners went from losing to Kansas City in the Super Bowl last year to 6-10. Injuries were a major factor. Garoppolo, Kittle, cornerback Richard Sherman, edge rusher Nick Bosa, running back Raheem Mostert and receiver Deebo Samuel all missed at least half the season. “When you have that many injuries, especially to key players, we lost a lot of guys early and I think it just kind of prohibited us from getting that unity, getting that flow going as an offence,” Kittle said. “Our defence played at a high level all year, despite all the guys that they missed. But we just had so many guys in and out of the huddle early on offence. I think that was a struggle for us, especially because we have a young team on offence as well. So you just got to stay healthy and really I’m not worried about anything else other than that.” ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Rob Maaddi, The Associated Press
With the next Winter Games in Beijing a year away, Canada's Olympic and Paralympic leaders are dismissing the idea of a Canadian boycott even though human rights issues continue to plague China. In an editorial published in the Globe and Mail and La Presse on Thursday, both David Shoemaker, CEO of the Canadian Olympic Committee, and Karen O'Neill, CEO of the Canadian Paralympic Committee, left no room for doubt — Canadian athletes intend to compete in Beijing. The pair reiterated those thoughts in an interview with CBC Sports. "We believe strongly in the power of sport," Shoemaker said via Zoom. "We thought it was important to put a stake in the ground and to say we think these Games are meaningful. "We have very serious concerns and share the concerns of others about what's going on in the host country, but we think our role here is to bring Team Canada to these Games, to be on full display, and be part of a conversation." There have been mounting calls for a sweeping boycott of the Beijing Games in light of the persecution of ethnic minorities in the country's Xinjiang region as well as China's crackdown on pro-democracy sentiment in Hong Kong. WATCH | Understanding the Tokyo Olympics' pandemic 'Playbook': The international organization Human Rights Watch declared in its annual report that China is "in the midst of its darkest period for human rights since the Tiananmen Square massacre of 1989." On Wednesday, a year out from the Beijing Olympics' opening ceremony, a coalition of 180 groups, including Tibetans, Muslim Uighurs, Inner Mongolians and residents of Hong Kong opposed to the deterioration of human rights and increasing repression by the Xi Jinping-led Communist party, issued an open letter to governments around the world calling for a boycott. From a Canadian perspective, former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor have been detained in China on suspicion of espionage since 2018. This has substantially strained relations between the two countries. Despite all this, the final declaration of the G20 summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in November, which was signed by the Canadian government, made no mention of support for an Olympic boycott as a means of redressing these issues. "We look forward to the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022," it said. And while the COC and CPC's declaration of intent to participate is meaningful, it is the federal government that can ultimately decide whether the nation's athletes will take part in an Olympics. In Thursday's joint publication, both the COC and CPC point to the power of the Games to bring the world together and to advance the interests of the global community by celebrating Canadian performances and values on the international field of play. They conclude a boycott is not the answer to the problems China faces. "The evidence is overwhelming that boycotts, especially through the singular lens of sport, do not work," O'Neill said. "It's important for our whole community, our athletes, coaches and support people who have been through so much lately to put this on the table. This is where we're at, here's what we're thinking, and here's where we stand in terms of how we're going to move forward." 'Boycotts don't work' Canada joined the U.S.-led boycott of the 1980 Moscow Olympics in opposition of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. Four year later, the Soviets led an Eastern-bloc boycott of the 1984 Los Angeles Games. "This is not theoretical or academic, we have a history of knowing that boycotts don't work," Shoemaker said. "We are assured that our government is addressing this on a government-to-government basis as a high priority. There are myriad tools available to the government to deal with this diplomatically. "We do not see the logic that as a first order of business to re-set the relationship with China, and to send a message, that we should in effect punish 300 athletes and boycott the Beijing Games." When contacted, the athlete leaders of both the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic teams for Beijing 2022 applauded the pro-active approach taken by the COC and CPC regarding the question of a potential boycott. "A boycott means turning our back on the situation. Let's instead have conversations and work towards solutions," said Catriona Le May Doan, the chef de mission for Team Canada in Beijing and a two-time Olympic speed skating champion. "The athlete's role will be to showcase Canadian values and help build bridges as they have always done." Gold medal champion skier Josh Dueck will be Canada's chef de mission at the Paralympics in China. "Now more than ever we need to engage athletes to empower people," Dueck said from his home in Vernon, B.C. "By asking athletes to withdraw from the Games we would take away their ability to compete but also to bring these difficult issues to light. That is unfair on both a personal and conversational level to the athletes." The message is clear. The people who run international sport in this country believe it's far more prudent and responsible to attend the Games in Beijing than to stay home in protest. "It's difficult, it's complex. In saying we think the right answer is that we go and compete in China, we're not saying that we minimize the significance of the issues that are coming to the fore," Shoemaker said. "We think when faced with the choice between engaging and being part of a conversation, amplifying voices, and participating in these Games versus detaching, pulling back, distressing people and further polarizing around viewpoints, the choice becomes abundantly clear." O'Neill agreed. "Showing up, being part of the conversation, and some of the solutions that build bridges is the way forward in terms of sport thriving," she said. "Leading with a boycott of sport is just not the thing to do and historically has shown us that it will not move us to where we want to go."