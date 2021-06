The Canadian Press

Hamoon Derafshipour's Olympic dreams began in Iran, then blossomed in Canada. Now, the karate star will compete as a member of the Olympic Refugee Team at the Tokyo Games. And if he climbs the medal podium, Derafshipour says it will be bittersweet to see the Olympic flag go up for him. "Of course, I'm so sad about it," Derafshipour said of not competing for Iran. "But I have a goal, and right now Canada is my country." The 28-year-old and his wife Samira Malekipour, who's also his coach, left Ir