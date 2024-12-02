Rui Hachimura rocks the rim

Nate Tice & Charles McDonald react to Week 13's best Sunday games including an ugly Falcons loss to the Chargers, the Eagles continuing to look strong against a tough Ravens team and more Jets sadness, what else?
The Eagles have won eight straight games and are as hot as any team in the NFL as the calendar flips to December.
The Magic are red-hot going into Tuesday's NBA Cup clash with the Knicks to win East Group A.
Miami is 10-2 and won't be playing in the ACC title game after losing to Syracuse.
Keeler is the winningest coach in FCS history.
What an insane way to finish the 2024 regular season! On this week's overreaction episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the madness across college football during rivalry weekend. They dig deep into Ryan Day's inability to beat Michigan and discuss if it makes sense for him to move on from Ohio State.
Five winners of the nine conference title games will receive automatic bids to the College Football Playoff.
Sellers ran for both of the Gamecocks' touchdowns and led the team to a sixth straight win.
A 5-3 finish last season merely delayed an inevitable outcome for Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.
The Cowboys went winless in conference play for the first time since 1994.
After a successful 2024, the Tigers are in prime position to strengthen their roster with a few key free-agent additions.
On today's episode of The Big Number, Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devin dig into the shooting statistics that illustrate how elite the Boston Celtics are on offense this season.
The final week of the regular season is upon us.
Dominate with your Week 13 fantasy football lineups with these exploitable matchups from analyst Sal Vetri.
In today's edition: NFL playoff picture, NBA power rankings, NHL at the quarter-mark, City in crisis, football heaven, DiMaggio over Williams, and more.
The officers who pinned Hill face-down on the street and handcuffed him before a September Dolphins-Jaguars game did not appear for a hearing on Tuesday, court records show.
The SEC would like four guaranteed bids into the playoff, so imagine the league's reaction if only two make it in this year, which is a possibility.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman give their instant reactions to the rankings, interview Washington head coach Jedd Fisch, and preview the biggest games of rivalry week.
Tennessee and Indiana appear to be in the playoff with wins in Week 14.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 13 tight end rankings.