Rui Hachimura with a 2 Pt vs. Denver Nuggets

Both Clark and McCaffery have found a home in Indiana!
The NFL will allow players to wear protective Guardian Caps during games beginning with the 2024 season. The caps were previously mandated for practices.
Day 2 of the 2024 NFL draft featured some teams putting together strong classes, while others continued to confuse with their decision-making.
With the first round of the 2024 NFL draft complete, several teams stood out with their initial picks – and not in a good way.
Model Gisele Bündchen, the ex-wife of former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, tells a police officer she is being stalked by paparazzi during a traffic stop in Surfside, Florida, on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
Rahm keeps wandering off the script, especially in the last month.
Korey Cunningham, a former NFL lineman who last played for the New York Giants, was found dead in his Clifton home Thursday, police said. He was 28.
Feedback from Nick Saban, others on new Dolphins edge player Chop Robinson.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Rempe, the New York Rangers' 6-foot-8 rookie who took the NHL by storm in recent months as a fighter and fan favorite, is back in the spotlight at playoff time. Rempe laid out Washington Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk with a big hit in Game 3 Friday night, one that drew a two-minute minor penalty but nothing more as far as on-ice retribution or off-ice punishment. The 21-year-old defended his actions Saturday, while debate swirled about whether the check that inju
It was ugly all over for the Clippers in Game 3.
There haven't been many punters drafted in the fourth round or higher like Tory Taylor just was. Chicago's No. 1 overall pick welcomed him in unique fashion.
One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a two-person climbing team fell 1,000 feet while ascending a mountain in Alaska’s Denali National Park on Thursday.
Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Mauricio Sulaiman/XArdi Ndembo, who was left in an induced coma in Miami for three weeks after a knockout loss, died on Thursday. He was 27.World Boxing Council president Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed the news on X and paid tribute to the Congolese fighter and father-of-two.“May he rest in peace,” he wrote on X. “Ardi Ndembo has passed away in Miami. Our condolences go to his family.”May he rest in peace. Ardi Ndembo has passed away in Miami. Our
DENVER (AP) — Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon quickly made his way down the tunnel with his hand bleeding after a fight at the end of the game against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Dillon suffered what appeared to be a deep cut following a 6-2 loss in Game 3 of their first-round series. The Jets had no update on Dillon after the game or if the injury might have happened because of a skate blade. “He’s still being examined,” Jets coach Rick Bowness said. Asked if there was a lot
As the 2024 NFL draft resumed Friday, USA TODAY Sports once again handed out grades for each pick, this time in the second and third rounds.
Rafael Nadal was supported by his wife Maria Francisca Perello and their baby son Rafael Jr at the Madrid Open on Thursday…
Qwan'tez Stiggers thought his NFL dream ended nearly four years ago. After his father died in a car accident in September 2020, Stiggers dealt with depression and he dropped out of college. Stiggers, coming off a successful stint in the CFL where the cornerback was selected the league's most outstanding rookie, was taken by the New York Jets on Saturday in the fifth round of the NFL draft as the 176th overall pick.
Round 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft still has a lot of talent left to pick from. Here are the biggest names that experts believe will be a steal on Friday.
GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA — Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse edged reigning Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs to win the 100 metres at the East Coast Relays on Saturday. The 29-year-old from Toronto posted a time of 10.103 seconds to Jacobs' 10.106 seconds at the University of Florida. Jacobs was born in the United States, but represents Italy. American Trayvon Bromell was third in 10.135 seconds. De Grasse, Jacobs and Bromell, who all train together at the Tumbleweed Track Club in Jacksonville, Fla.,