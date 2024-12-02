Rockets vs Thunder Game Highlights

The Houston Rockets defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder, 119-116, following a 28-20 fourth quarter in their advantage. Top Performers – Houston Fred VanVleet – 38 points, 5 3PM, 3 assists Season-high in points Alperen Sengun – 20 points, 14 rebounds, 9 assists Dillon Brooks – 16 points, 7 rebounds Top Performers – Oklahoma City Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 32 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists Four straight 30+ PT games Jalen Williams – 22 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists Isaiah Hartenstein – 19 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists 9-12 FG Five straight double-doubles since debuting with OKC Longest such consecutive double-double streak to start a stint in OKC era history (ties SEA history with Zaid Abdul-Aziz in 1970-71) First player with 5 straight double-doubles in debut with new team since James Harden with Nets in 2020-21 It was the Rockets’ first win of the season following trailing at the end of the 3Q and the first loss of the season for the Thunder after leading following the end of the 3Q.