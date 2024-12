The Rockets defeated the Hornets, 114-101. Rockets Top Performers Jabari Smith Jr. – 21 points, 11 rebounds Fred VanVleet – 20 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists Hornets Top Performers Miles Bridges – 24 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists LaMelo Ball – 23 points, 8 assists, 5 3PM The Rockets win their third game in a row as they improve to 20-9 on the season, while the Hornets fall to 7-22.