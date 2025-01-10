Rockets vs Grizzlies Game Highlights
Memphis threatened late but Houston held on, defeated Memphis 119-115. Top Performers – Houston Alperen Sengun – 32 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists Jalen Green – 27 points, 2 rebounds, 4 3PM, 3 assists Fred VanVleet – 22 points, 4 assists, 3 3PM Top Performers – Memphis Ja Morant – 27 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds First game back since Dec. 27 Jaren Jackson Jr. – 21 points, 8 rebounds, 6 blocks Desmond Bane – 16 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists The Grizz got 43 points from their bench while the Rockets had just 23 yet the Rockets poured in 31 PTS off TO while Memphis had just 11 in that category. Houston wins their third straight and sixth straight on the road, moving to 25-12 as the Grizzlies fall to 24-14.