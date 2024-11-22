Rob Dillingham with the great assist!

Robo umps are nearly here.
The overwhelming majority of international amateur free agents are Latin American teenagers, but once in a blue moon, a player such as Sasaki makes the leap and upsets the system.
Yes, the Yankees captain underwhelmed in a 14-game postseason sample, but his 2024 was, by OPS+, the best season by a hitter since Barry Bonds in 2004.
Shohei Ohtani helped lead the Dodgers to a World Series title in his first season with the team.
Underwood is a Michigan native and the No. 2 player in the high school class of 2025.
Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine get together, along with five of their favorite stats, to see if this is the most impressive season in LeBron James' awe-inspiring career.
The Heisman Trophy favorite could be a top-five pick in April.
Army has put itself into playoff contention despite not being able to take advantage of college football’s two earth-shattering weapons: NIL and the transfer portal.
Indiana barreling into a late November game with Big Ten title and playoff stakes on the line should be held up as a reason why college football is better because of NIL and the transfer portal.
Everyone hoping for a decision from Roki Sasaki is going to have wait until 2025.
CMU is 4-7 ahead of its season finale and is 33-35 during McElwain's tenure.
McLaren leads Ferrari by 36 points with three races to go. Red Bull is third and 49 points back of McLaren.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri examines the biggest risers and fallers ahead of the playoffs.
McLaughlin has been Ohio State's starter all season since transferring from Alabama.
Week 11 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 12. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 12 to maximize your fantasy lineups. To end the show, Sal identifies two RBs that you need to stash on your bench that have contingent upside heading into the stretch run of the fantasy football regular season and playoffs.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to the latest College Football Playoff Rankings, are joined by Penn State head coach James Franklin and preview the biggest matchups of Week 13.
The Broncos are two spots ahead of the Cougars.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 12 defense rankings.
Bigger conferences mean more complicated tiebreakers.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 12 PPR flex rankings.