RJ Barrett scores and draws the foul

Shohei Ohtani is coming off an MVP season with the Dodgers, who he helped lead to a World Series win earlier this year.
Gonzaga is the latest top five team to lose in a preseason holiday tournament.
After a successful 2024, the Tigers are in prime position to strengthen their roster with a few key free-agent additions.
Curry has already missed three of Golden State's 17 games this season.
In today's edition: NFL playoff picture, NBA power rankings, NHL at the quarter-mark, City in crisis, football heaven, DiMaggio over Williams, and more.
The tone of the game changed when Dickinson kicked Duke's Maliq Brown in the head after they fell to the floor during a fight for a rebound. But Kansas hung on for the win.
The SEC would like four guaranteed bids into the playoff, so imagine the league's reaction if only two make it in this year, which is a possibility.
We've reached Rivalry Week! On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde prepare you for what is about to be a tense finish to the 2024 college football season. They dive in on Texas A&M hosting Texas and Ohio State taking on Michigan.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 13 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.
Cushing had been with the organization since 2020 before becoming head coach midway through the 2022 season.
Washington head coach Dan Quinn opted to go for the extra point ... and it cost him and the Commanders.
In today's edition: NBA one-month awards, pay-to-play in the NIL era, UConn falls in Maui, a new version of chess, Rivals250 for 2025 class, and more.
In this week’s episode of The Kevin O'Connor Show, Kevin is joined by Tate Frazier to dive deep into the biggest storylines in college basketball, with an eye on the 2024 NBA Draft. They break down the top prospects, sleepers, and potential steals in a packed episode.
Porzingis has been out for the past five months after undergoing foot surgery.
Ja Morant missed eight games after a hard fall resulted in a hip injury.
Navigate a tricky Week 13 waiver wire with these top pickups from fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens!
There are 77 teams that already have six or more wins. There are 82 bowl spots available.
Let this be the standard that ends all talk about Kyle Shanahan being able to make it work with any QB in his scheme. It’s a fallacy that has been proven before, but also conveniently forgotten.
The Packers looked the part of a playoff team in a comfortable win over the 49ers
It took a 31-yard field goal as time expired, but the Chiefs picked up the win on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte.