RJ Barrett with a 2-pointer vs the Indiana Pacers
RJ Barrett (Toronto Raptors) with a 2-pointer vs the Indiana Pacers, 11/18/2024
On today's episode of The Kevin O'Connor Show, Kevin is joined by True Hoops' David Thorpe to discuss the biggest headlines from the start of the NBA season. They break down the reason for the Golden State Warriors' hot start this year and what has held back Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton.
Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges made their home debuts for the Knicks, each scoring 21 points and thrilling a home crowd eager for a great season.
Wiseman's career has been derailed by injuries since the Warriors selected him with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft.
We take our annual trip too close to the sun, where the defending champions could be even better this season.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about teams trying to impress Juan Soto with their meetings, which players are worth watching as trade season arrive and the Orioles changing the dimensions of Camden Yards again.
The Jaguars officially secured their 11th losing campaign in the last 14 seasons after Sunday’s blowout loss.
In the NFC, essentially three playoff spots remain up for grabs with six teams vying for them.
Just 31 teams have been eliminated from bowl contention.
Daniel Jones' Giants career is likely over.
Yes, the game-winning field goal attempt was blocked. That shouldn't distract Chicago from encouraging signs in its first game post-Shane Waldron.
Week 11's Sunday slate is in the books and there were performances and injuries that will have long term fantasy implications. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to breakdown all the action and place the games in three categories: Games we care about the most, games we sort of care about and games that could have been an email.
A group of tight ends who are only started in the most dire of circumstances showed out in Week 11. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts breaks down their performances.
The Cougars' undefeated season ended on Saturday night.
The Seahawks snapped a six-game losing skid against the 49ers on Sunday afternoon.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Week 11's top fantasy developments, including a huge bounce-back performance for Anthony Richardson.
The Chiefs were the NFL's last undefeated team.
Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense came alive, but a late special teams error prevented them from snapping the losing streak against their bitter rival.
The 98-yard touchdown pass was the longest offensive play in the NFL season, but it wasn't the longest play in Titans history.
The Patrick Mahomes-Josh Allen rivalry saw a legendary chapter written on Sunday.
Athletic director Arthur Johnson said "Our expectation is to compete for American Athletic Conference titles." The Owls were 9-25 in 34 games under Drayton.