Raptors vs Cavaliers Game Highlights
The Cavaliers won their 12th straight game as they defeated the Raptors, 132-126. Top Performers – Cleveland Darius Garland – 40 points, 9 assists, 4 3PM 25 PTS on 9-12 FG in 2H Evan Mobley – 21 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists Jarrett Allen – 18 points, 15 rebounds Third straight double-double and 22nd of year Top Performers – Toronto Scottie Barnes – 24 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists Chris Boucher – 23 points, 5 3PM, 12 rebounds RJ Barrett – 20 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists The Cavs move to 33-4 as the Raptors go to 8-30. It’s the second win streak of 12 games this year (15 earlier this season). They had four such streaks in franchise history prior to this year.